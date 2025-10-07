Texas First Bank Wins Statewide Best of Community Banking Award

Independent Bankers Association of Texas recognizes local bank’s bank culture program

TEXAS CITY, TX—The Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT)—the largest state community banking association in the nation—recently honored Texas First Bank in Texas City with a Best of Community Banking (BOCB) Award. It received the Gold Eagle Award for its “Uniting Our Team for the Future” bank culture entry.

At Texas First Bank, attracting, developing, and retaining top talent has always been a priority—alongside fostering a collaborative, culture-driven workplace. That vision came to life in summer 2024 with the opening of the bank’s new 44,000-square-foot Operations Center at 600 Gulf Freeway.

The state-of-the-art facility unites IT, Consumer Loans, Loan and Deposit Operations, Card Services, Training, Marketing, Facilities, and Security under one roof, creating a dynamic hub with room to grow. Designed in partnership with a leading firm, the center reflects input from every team, prioritizing collaboration and well-being. Highlights include multiple huddle rooms, adjustable desks with low walls, a 40-person training room, wellness and mother’s rooms, and a spacious break room. Glass office walls and matte black finishes foster openness and transparency, while warm wood accents create a welcoming atmosphere.

Since opening, the center has sparked a cultural shift—employees take pride in a workplace built for collaboration, creativity, and innovation. The result: stronger connections, streamlined operations, and smarter, more efficient service for customers.

2025 marks the 34th year that IBAT has celebrated the outstanding accomplishments of Texas community banks with the BOCB Awards. Community banks, such as Texas First Bank, play a critical role in their local communities. The Best of Community Banking competition is designed to honor local banks for their commitment to helping their customers, neighbors, employees, and community. BOCB Awards recognize community banks throughout the state for their innovation, creativity, and success in fulfilling a specific community or internal need.

All BOCB gold, silver, and bronze submissions can be viewed at www.ibat.org. For more information about Texas First Bank’s submission and the program they highlight, contact VP Marketing Director, Corinna Danilevich, at (409) 766-4345.

About Texas First Bank

Texas First Bank’s story began in 1973 when Chairman Emeritus Charles T. “Chuck” Doyle and a group of investors purchased First State Bank of Hitchcock. Guided by a vision to serve every community in Galveston County, the bank expanded steadily and, by 1999, had a presence in all thirteen of the county’s cities. Today, more than four decades later, Texas First Bank operates 27 banking centers and 52 ATMs across seven Southeast Texas counties: Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Jefferson, Liberty, and Montgomery.

About the Independent Bankers Association of Texas

Formed in 1974, the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) represents Texas community banks. The Austin-based group is the largest state community banking organization in the nation with membership comprised of almost 5,000 banks and branches in more than 700 Texas communities. Providing safe and responsible financial services to all Texans, IBAT member bank assets range in size from $28 million to $51 billion with combined assets statewide of $296 billion. IBAT member banks are committed to supporting and investing in their local communities.