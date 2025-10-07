Home NewsLifestyleAwardsTexas First Bank Wins Statewide Best of Community Banking Award
Awards

Texas First Bank Wins Statewide Best of Community Banking Award

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Independent Bankers Association of Texas recognizes local bank’s bank culture program

TEXAS CITY, TX—The Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT)—the largest state community banking association in the nation—recently honored Texas First Bank in Texas City with a Best of Community Banking (BOCB) Award. It received the Gold Eagle Award for its “Uniting Our Team for the Future” bank culture entry.

At Texas First Bank, attracting, developing, and retaining top talent has always been a priority—alongside fostering a collaborative, culture-driven workplace. That vision came to life in summer 2024 with the opening of the bank’s new 44,000-square-foot Operations Center at 600 Gulf Freeway.

The state-of-the-art facility unites IT, Consumer Loans, Loan and Deposit Operations, Card Services, Training, Marketing, Facilities, and Security under one roof, creating a dynamic hub with room to grow. Designed in partnership with a leading firm, the center reflects input from every team, prioritizing collaboration and well-being. Highlights include multiple huddle rooms, adjustable desks with low walls, a 40-person training room, wellness and mother’s rooms, and a spacious break room. Glass office walls and matte black finishes foster openness and transparency, while warm wood accents create a welcoming atmosphere.

Since opening, the center has sparked a cultural shift—employees take pride in a workplace built for collaboration, creativity, and innovation. The result: stronger connections, streamlined operations, and smarter, more efficient service for customers.

2025 marks the 34th year that IBAT has celebrated the outstanding accomplishments of Texas community banks with the BOCB Awards. Community banks, such as Texas First Bank, play a critical role in their local communities. The Best of Community Banking competition is designed to honor local banks for their commitment to helping their customers, neighbors, employees, and community. BOCB Awards recognize community banks throughout the state for their innovation, creativity, and success in fulfilling a specific community or internal need. 

All BOCB gold, silver, and bronze submissions can be viewed at www.ibat.org. For more information about Texas First Bank’s submission and the program they highlight, contact VP Marketing Director, Corinna Danilevich, at (409) 766-4345.

About Texas First Bank

Texas First Bank’s story began in 1973 when Chairman Emeritus Charles T. “Chuck” Doyle and a group of investors purchased First State Bank of Hitchcock. Guided by a vision to serve every community in Galveston County, the bank expanded steadily and, by 1999, had a presence in all thirteen of the county’s cities. Today, more than four decades later, Texas First Bank operates 27 banking centers and 52 ATMs across seven Southeast Texas counties: Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Jefferson, Liberty, and Montgomery.

About the Independent Bankers Association of Texas 

Formed in 1974, the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) represents Texas community banks. The Austin-based group is the largest state community banking organization in the nation with membership comprised of almost 5,000 banks and branches in more than 700 Texas communities. Providing safe and responsible financial services to all Texans, IBAT member bank assets range in size from $28 million to $51 billion with combined assets statewide of $296 billion. IBAT member banks are committed to supporting and investing in their local communities.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Galveston College regent honored with statewide leadership award

Texas City’s 2025 Homecoming King and Queen, Antonio Cadriel and Amaiya Perez

Heart of a Champion

Miss Chinatown Houston 2025 Crowned

Smiles, Talent and Sequined Gowns

Local Chamber of Commerce Honors First Responders with Extraordinary Speaker

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper