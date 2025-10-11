Editor’s Note: The Post Newspaper welcomes the opinions of its readers. However, we do not condone nor support the views that are espoused on our pages. If you are interested in writing a guest column, please contact publisher@thepostnewspaper.net.

By Bill Sargent and Mark Mansius

A close friend of ours says “Sin makes one stupid” and she’s absolutely correct. Take, for example, what we see going on in Portland, Oregon and Chicago. The rioters are wearing masks. Why? Is it because they’re afraid of COVID? No, it’s because they are afraid of being identified and held fully accountable for their destructive conduct. Even local governmental officials attempt to gaslight the real truth, but it’s not working.



The liberal media says nothing about the evil doers wearing masks. It’s like they’re in a partnership with the perpetrators. But when honest law enforcement wears masks, it’s a completely different story. They love to gaslight the public by decrying masks worn by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are signs of cowardice.



Our “friends” in the media can’t have it both ways. In the first instance the mobs are using masks to hid their identity while they disobey the law – rioting, committing criminal acts, interfering with federal law enforcement doing its job. Again, we ask, what are they afraid of? Accountability? Back in the day there were people protesting at abortion clinics. Some were arrested. They felt strongly about their cause, but they were willing to pay the price for what they believed. They weren’t hiding their faces. The people we see today are just the opposite. They purposely cause chaos while hoping to avoid answerability.



In the second instance federal agents are wearing masks in order to protect themselves and their families from physical harm. The protestor in Chicago – who rammed her car into an ICE agent’s vehicle, while her friends kept the agent from moving his car, and then who threatened the ICE agent with an assault rifle – was the same person who had doxed federal agents, making known to the public and fellow protestors agents’ names and home addresses.



But it gets worse. Recent reports are that anti-American leftist, including Antifa radicals, are not only doxing, stalking, and targeting our federal agents, they are also coordinating plots across major U.S. cities. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said, “Our intelligence indicates these people are organized. They’re getting more and more people on their team, as far as attacking officers, and they’re making plans to ambush them and to kill them. We have specific officers and agents that have bounties on their heads. It’s been $2,000 to kidnap them, $10,000 to kill them. They’ve released their pictures… It’s an extremely dangerous situation and unprecedented,” she contended. According to Noem, leftist agitators and protesters have gone far beyond merely protesting, they are rioting and conspiring to incite deadly violence, forcing some ICE officers to have their own security details. “Make no mistake, this isn’t just about protesting free speech or that they don’t like that people out here are upholding the laws of our country,” Noem continued. “They’re actually going out there and saying kill these people and we’ll give you this much money to do it.”



For some of us, our federal law enforcement agents are super heroes who are taking on a job that confronts them with the types of challenges Secretary Noem outlined.



Local, state, and federal politicians who encourage violence and abuse against the law enforcement community should be ashamed and removed from their leadership positions. They must shoulder the responsibility for their own actions and the dangerous impact of their words and actions. They must stop their inciteful Rhetoric.



Being part of the solution – obedience to our laws – should be the goal of all of us.