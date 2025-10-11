Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock Distributes $1.1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.1 billion in local sales tax allocations for October, 3.9 percent more than in October 2024.

These allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.

Local Sales Tax Allocations – Oct. 2025 Recipient Oct. 2025Allocation Change fromOct. 2024 Year-to-DateChange Cities $715.1M ↑3.3% ↑4.1% Transit Systems $238.5M ↑3.0% ↑3.9% Counties $70.8M ↑5.4% ↑5.5% Special Purpose Districts $115.8M ↑7.0% ↑9.6% Total $1.1B ↑3.9% ↑4.7%

For details on October sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.