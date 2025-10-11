Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock Distributes $1.1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.1 billion in local sales tax allocations for October, 3.9 percent more than in October 2024.
These allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.
|Local Sales Tax Allocations – Oct. 2025
|Recipient
|Oct. 2025Allocation
|Change fromOct. 2024
|Year-to-DateChange
|Cities
|$715.1M
|↑3.3%
|↑4.1%
|Transit Systems
|$238.5M
|↑3.0%
|↑3.9%
|Counties
|$70.8M
|↑5.4%
|↑5.5%
|Special Purpose Districts
|$115.8M
|↑7.0%
|↑9.6%
|Total
|$1.1B
|↑3.9%
|↑4.7%
For details on October sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.