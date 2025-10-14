Smith Point Hawk Watch: A Front Row Seat to Migration

By Kayla Pringle

Every autumn, the skies above Galveston Bay transform into a highway for migrating raptors, and one of the best places to witness this spectacle is the Smith Point Hawk Watch. Located on the Candy Abshier Wildlife Management Area, this long-running monitoring project offers both breathtaking views and vital scientific insights into the lives of raptors.

The Smith Point Hawk Watch began in 1992 as a small volunteer effort, driven by the passion of local birders who understood the importance of documenting raptor migration. Just five years later, the program became a full-time operation thanks to a partnership between the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory (GCBO), HawkWatch International, and Texas Parks & Wildlife. Since then, it has grown into one of the most significant migration monitoring projects along the Gulf Coast.

Each fall, from August 15 through November 30, trained observers sit on a 30-foot tower at Smith Point to count every raptor that passes overhead. The data collected helps track long-term population trends and informs conservation strategies across the Americas. Over three decades of consistent monitoring have made this site a key contributor to our understanding of migration.

Smith Point sits in a strategic location at the edge of Galveston Bay, acting as a natural funnel for migrating birds. Raptors instinctively avoid long flights over open water, so they gather in large numbers along this bottleneck before continuing their southward journey.

The most common migrant here is the Broad-winged Hawk, famous for traveling in massive swirling flocks called “kettles.” On peak days, thousands can be seen circling upward on thermal currents before gliding south. But Broad-wings are far from the only highlight. Other species include Swallow-tailed Kites, Mississippi Kites, Ospreys, Northern Harriers, Peregrine Falcons, and Bald Eagles. Each season brings a mix of familiar residents and rare surprises, making every visit unique.

In 2024 alone, counters recorded nearly 39,000 individual raptors, a testament to the site’s importance along the Central Flyway.

Migration is one of the most vulnerable stages in a bird’s life. Raptors must navigate shrinking habitats, changing climates, and the hazards of human development. Long-term monitoring at places like Smith Point provides an early warning system, revealing declines or shifts in populations before they reach crisis levels.

The Hawk Watch is not just about data, however. It also serves as a community gathering place where the public can connect with nature. Visitors are encouraged to bring binoculars, climb the tower, and ask questions of the counters. Watching a sky full of hawks inspires awe, but it also deepens appreciation for the challenges these birds face.

Smith Point is about a 90-minute drive from Houston. The tower is staffed daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. during the season, and everyone is welcome. For those looking for a more festive experience, GCBO hosts our annual Hawk Watch Celebration each October, and this year it’s coming up on October 11th. Enjoy free food, drinks, live raptors, and hawk watching with experts!

Smith Point Hawk Watch tower. Photo by Celeste Silling

