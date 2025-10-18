From Texas Schools to Cybersecurity

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

As guests entered a conference room at the San Luis Resort on Thursday, they were entertained and inspired by the voices of Ball High School’s choir.

Next came an audio and visual musical treat. “The Eyes of Texas Are Upon You” led a medley of other Texas-themed songs with images of life in Texas showing on a screen, drawing guests into a meditative state of mind at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) Annual Legislative Luncheon on Thursday.

As is tradition, the GRCC gathers regional legislators to provide an update on legislative issues for members and non-members of the chamber at a fall luncheon.

Representative Dr. Greg Bonnen’s focus was on the state economy.

“The state of Texas has the 8th largest economy on the planet,” said Bonnen. After updating attendees on the economy, he shared more about the state’s newest agency: the Texas Cybersecurity Command (TCC).

Bonnen explained that small municipalities often do not have the resources to combat cyberattacks. With the newly formed TCC, all municipalities—big and small—in the state of Texas will be assisted by the state’s newest agency.

Governor Greg Abbott appointed retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Timothy “TJ” White as the inaugural chief of the command in September 2025. The command will serve as a centralized system to prevent and protect against cyber breaches and safeguard critical infrastructure such as transportation systems, water, and power.

Beyond cybersecurity, guests at the annual luncheon were able to listen to Congressman Weber, who spoke about the significance of regional waterways and ports, along with his hopes that the federal government shutdown will be over soon.

State Senator Mayes Middleton and State Rep. Terri Wilson were also guest speakers at the luncheon. Both spoke about Texas public education and the need to give parents greater power in their children’s school settings, along with the increase of $8.5 billion in state funding for public schools.

Ending the luncheon was Keith Zahr, owner of the Big Store, who emphasized the significant role the GRCC holds in connecting constituents and businesses with their legislators.