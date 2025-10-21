College of the Mainland to Host Grand Opening for Community Dental Hygiene Clinic

(Texas City, TX) — The College of the Mainland Dental Hygiene Clinic will soon open its doors to community patients. Over the past year, students have cared for friends and family as they refined their skills and gained hands-on experience. Now, they’re ready to serve the broader community. To celebrate, COM invites the public to a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 24, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Dental Hygiene Clinic, located in STEM 125.

“It’s an affordable option for local residents who might not otherwise have access to dental care,” said Ryan Magbual, a second-year COM dental hygiene student.

The grand opening will feature tours of the facility, remarks from dental hygiene students and information about the clinic, including patient criteria, services offered and program details.

“You not only learn what you need for your career, but you also get to serve the community while you’re still in school,” said Magbual.

The COM Dental Hygiene Program is a five-semester associate degree program that provides students with the knowledge, skills and clinical experience needed to enter the dental hygiene profession. Students train in COM’s on-campus Dental Hygiene Clinic, which also serves the community by offering preventive dental care. The program holds initial accreditation by the Commission on Dental Accreditation.

Learn more about the Dental Hygiene Clinic and grand opening at https://www.com.edu/academics/dentalhygiene/dental-hygiene-clinic.html

COM dental hygiene student Gabrielle Garza performs an x-ray on a patient.