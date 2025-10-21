Trucks and Bubbles and Corn and More Bubbles

Home NewsCommunityEventsTrucks and Bubbles and Corn and More Bubbles
by Ruth Ann Ruiz
By Ruth Ann Ruiz 

The Post Newspaper Features Editor 

Titan Steele from Texas City could not get enough of climbing into the many trucks on display for children to explore at Texas City’s Touch a Truck. He would climb up on one, pull or push for a horn, twist the steering wheel, and check out all the ways it functioned. Then he was off to another truck.

“My favorite was the monster truck,” said Titan, “and the racecar.”

Pierce was busy forming bubbles at the bubble-making station.

“We come with our children every year because there is so much for the children to do here,” said Pierce’s mom.

Meanwhile, there was six-year-old Emilee from League City, who just couldn’t get enough of the corn box. She sat delighted while her friends piled corn on her. She posed for my camera and then continued to let her friends load on corn until only her little face showed.

Violet had come with her baby sister and parents, and her favorite climb-aboard experience, according to her mom, was the bouncy house. After a couple hours of experiencing all that her five-year-old self could enjoy, she was ready to head on home with her very own bubble machine.

Once again, the children at Texas City’s Touch a Truck had a bubble-blowing, horn-honking, corn-rolling blast!

