Savory stir-fry makes shrimp shine

Various dietary guidelines, including the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, recommend eating seafood as part of a healthy diet. Many recommend adults eat around eight ounces of seafood per week.

There are plenty of delicious seafood options to choose from, and shrimp tops the list of many people’s favorites. It’s versatile in many dishes, as shrimp can be boiled, baked, broiled and fried depending on the recipe. In this recipe for “Thai Shrimp with Roasted Chili Paste” from “300 Best Stir-Fry Recipes” (Robert Rose) by Nancie McDermott, shrimp is enhanced by the flavors of Asian cuisine in a zesty stir-fry.

Thai Shrimp with Roasted Chili Paste

Serves 4

3 tablespoons roasted chili paste

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1/2 cup water or chicken stock

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/4 cup long thin strips red bell pepper (optional)

1 cup fresh basil or mint leaves (optional)

1. In a small bowl, combine chili paste, fish sauce, water, sugar, and salt and stir well. Set aside.

2. Heat a wok or a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil and swirl to coat pan. Add garlic and toss well, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

3. Add shrimp and spread into a single layer. Cook, until most of the edges turn pink, about 1 minute. Toss well.

4. Add chili paste mixture and toss well. Cook, tossing occasionally, until shrimp are cooked through and coated with a thin dark sauce, 1 to 2 minutes more.

5. Add red pepper and basil leaves, if using, and toss well. Transfer to a serving plate. Serve hot or warm. PC25A232