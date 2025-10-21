Home NewsCommunityRecipesSavory stir-fry makes shrimp shine
Recipes

Savory stir-fry makes shrimp shine

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Various dietary guidelines, including the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, recommend eating seafood as part of a healthy diet. Many recommend adults eat around eight ounces of seafood per week.

There are plenty of delicious seafood options to choose from, and shrimp tops the list of many people’s favorites. It’s versatile in many dishes, as shrimp can be boiled, baked, broiled and fried depending on the recipe. In this recipe for “Thai Shrimp with Roasted Chili Paste” from “300 Best Stir-Fry Recipes” (Robert Rose) by Nancie McDermott, shrimp is enhanced by the flavors of Asian cuisine in a zesty stir-fry.

Thai Shrimp with Roasted Chili Paste

Serves 4

3 tablespoons roasted chili paste

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1/2 cup water or chicken stock

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/4 cup long thin strips red bell pepper (optional)

1 cup fresh basil or mint leaves (optional)

1. In a small bowl, combine chili paste, fish sauce, water, sugar, and salt and stir well. Set aside.

2. Heat a wok or a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil and swirl to coat pan. Add garlic and toss well, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

3. Add shrimp and spread into a single layer. Cook, until most of the edges turn pink, about 1 minute. Toss well.

4. Add chili paste mixture and toss well. Cook, tossing occasionally, until shrimp are cooked through and coated with a thin dark sauce, 1 to 2 minutes more.

5. Add red pepper and basil leaves, if using, and toss well. Transfer to a serving plate. Serve hot or warm. PC25A232

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Simple spare ribs to satisfy your craving for barbecue

Toss homemade pizza with ease

Savory stir-fry makes shrimp shine

Expand your burger skills this barbecue season

A simple roast ham affords hosts more time to mingle with guests

Savory stir-fry makes shrimp shine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper