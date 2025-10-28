Galveston College invites community to celebrate the season at Fall Fest on Oct. 30

GALVESTON, Texas (Oct. 22, 2025) – Community members of all ages are invited to
join the fun as Galveston College hosts its annual Fall Fest on Oct. 30, from 3 to 6 p.m.
on the Seibel Wing Lawn at the college’s main campus, located at 4015 Avenue Q in
Galveston.
This free community celebration promises an afternoon packed with Halloween-themed
fun, including a costume contest, trick-or-treating, face painting, pumpkin bowling, a
haunted maze, and plenty of games, snacks, music and giveaways.
The event is sponsored by Galveston College’s Student Activities, Admissions and the
Student Government Association. Families, students and community members are
encouraged to bring their festive spirit, and their best costumes, for an afternoon of fun
and seasonal cheer.
For more information, contact Galveston College Student Activities Coordinator, LT
Rivera, via email at lrivera@gc.edu.
ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE
Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college
providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,
workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.
CUTLINE:
Galveston College will celebrate the spooky season with its annual Fall Fest on Oct. 30
at the Seibel Lawn on the college’s main campus in Galveston. (COURTESY PHOTO)