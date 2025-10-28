Galveston College joins community in Walk to End Alzheimer’s

GALVESTON, Texas (Oct. 23, 2025) – With a strong show of community spirit,
Galveston College students, faculty and staff joined the fight against Alzheimer’s by
taking part in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 18, 2025, at Stewart Beach.
The event, hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association, drew nearly 1,000 participants who
gathered to honor loved ones and support the search for a cure.
GC’s team was organized by GC Instructor Laura Gettman, and supported by LT
Rivera, the college’s Student Activities Coordinator, and Priselda Perez, GC Director of
Upward Bound. Perez coordinated 31 students and staff volunteers who assisted with
event logistics and community engagement throughout the morning.
“Events like this remind us that every step counts,” said Gettman. “It’s inspiring to see
our students and community come together with such compassion and determination to
make a difference.”
Despite the cloudy skies and rain that shortened the walk midway, participants provided
plenty of energy and the event offered a time for reflection on loved ones lost to
Alzheimer’s and renewed hope for finding a cure.
