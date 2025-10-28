Holy Family Catholic School in Galveston Names Education Leader Tscherina Telesford As New Principal 

GALVESTON, Texas (Oct. 22, 2025) – Holy Family Catholic School in Galveston has named Tscherina Telesford as its new principal. Telesford joined Holy Family Catholic School on Aug. 20, 2025. She has more than 30 years of experience in education and counseling.

Holy Family Catholic School is located at 2601 Ursuline Street in Galveston, Texas.

“On behalf of all faculty, staff, students, and supporters of Holy Family Catholic School, I welcome Tscherina Telesford as our new principal. Tscherina is a perfect match for us. She will play an instrumental role in helping to shape the mind and character of our young scholars who are being encouraged to commit themselves to saint-like selfless service to others – especially at an early, impressionable age,” commented Father Jude Ezuma, pastor of Holy Family Catholic School and Holy Family Parish, Archiocese of Galveston-Houston.

He added: “As a child in St. Croix (U.S. Virgin Islands), Tscherina attended an interfaith Christian school and two Catholic schools before her family relocated to Boston after the devastation that they and so many others endured because of Hurricane Hugo. Her personal experiences with life, love and loss have instilled in her a keen understanding of the value that a solid spiritual and academic foundation provides for children. She is also an excellent role model for positive behavior and character such as maintaining faith and persevering in spite of challenges.”

Hurricane Hugo, a Category 4 hurricane with 200 mph winds, caused extensive damage in St. Croix in September 1989. In St. Croix alone, three people died; about 90 percent of all structures in St. Croix were destroyed, and about 3,500 people became homeless.

Telesford began her education by attending a Christian school from kindergarten through fifth grade in Christiansted, St. Croix. Her parents enrolled her at St. Mary’s Catholic School starting in sixth grade where she graduated from eighth grade. She attended St. Joseph High School during her freshman and junior years before relocating with her family to Boston, Mass., in 1989. She completed her secondary school education at Brookline High School in Boston, a public school.

Telesford said that working as the principal of Holy Family Catholic School matches her values and passion for education.

“Shifting to public school in my teen years influenced my perspectives on the role of education in shaping an individual’s identity, purpose, and future,” Telesford said. “ My educational philosophy centers upon creating interactive, individualized, and project-based classrooms. I believe that learning should reflect real-life lessons, and educators should encourage critical thinking, self-reflection, and measurable growth for their students. At Holy Family Catholic School, I want to help our students grow not just in knowledge, but also in character and spiritual awareness.”

Prior to joining Holy Family Catholic School, Telesford served as the principal of Energized for STEM Academy, Inc. for over a year. She also worked as an English teacher there for over three years.

Telesford earned a Bachelor of Science degree in counseling psychology from Suffolk University and a Master of Education degree in education and curriculum development from the University of Phoenix. She is certified in Instructional Leadership and Student Support Services by the University of Phoenix. She also participated in faith-based education models and project-based learning framework training that was led by Christian Leaders Institute.

Telesford is a member of the American School Counselor Association (ASCA) and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD).

Father Jude and Telesford also serve as members of the Holy Family Catholic School Student Advisory Council. Dayna Owens serves as president of the Student Advisory Council.

Private tours of the school are always available by scheduling an appointment in advance. Parents and legal guardians who are interested in enrolling children in pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade classes for the 2026-2027 academic year or any time in the future are invited to schedule an appointment and to secure additional information via the school’s website, www.hfcsgalv.org. ( To be enrolled in pre-kindergarten classes, children must be 3 years old or 4 years old by Sept. 1 of each year.)

History and Affiliations

Holy Family Catholic School traces its lineage back to 1847 when a group of Ursuline nuns came to Galveston Island after being recruited from New Orleans by Jean-Marie Odin, the first bishop of the Diocese of Galveston. These nuns established the Ursuline Academy. The nuns eventually built a convent, chapel, and school building that occupied the property where the current Holy Family School is located today. Many Ursuline nuns are buried on its premises.

Holy Family Catholic School is accredited by the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops and is affiliated with Ruah Woods: Inspiring the Culture of Life. The school is a member of ASCD (Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development), the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, the National Catholic Education Association, and Texas Private Schools Association.

For more information, please visit www.hfcsgalv.org or call 409-765-6607. Please follow Holy Family Catholic School on Facebook and Instagram.