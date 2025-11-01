Home EducationNew in the Lone Star Libraries Series: The Rosenberg Library in Galveston
Education

New in the Lone Star Libraries Series: The Rosenberg Library in Galveston

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

New in the Lone Star Libraries Series: The Rosenberg Library in Galveston
Austin, TX – The Rosenberg Library History Center & Museum in Galveston is the oldest
continuously operating library in Texas and the only public library on Galveston Island. The
Rosenberg is the subject of the newest Lone Star Libraries video and article, now available at
www.tsl.texas.gov/lonestarlibraries.
Lone Star Libraries is a quarterly series from the Texas Center of the Book at the Texas State Library
and Archives Commission that showcases and celebrates exceptional libraries across the state
with videos and articles exploring collections and exhibits, interviewing staff and sharing tips for
visitors. The Center hopes Texans and tourists alike will be inspired to check out these Lone Star
gems.
Bridging the past and present, the Rosenberg Library History Center & Museum serves many parts
of its vibrant community. The Galveston & Texas History Center, located on the fourth floor of the
library, holds manuscripts, books, maps, photographs and more, dating back to the 1800s. Also a
thriving public library with numerous community events for children, teens and adults, the
Rosenberg is deeply rooted in the life of the city.
“One of the things that makes us unique is that we span the history of Texas from the Republic to
the current day,” said Gerrianne Schaad, Special Collections Manager at the Rosenberg.
“Galveston has been here since the beginning. Being the site of the oldest library is just one more
first and one more greatness that we can be proud of.”
One of 50 state centers affiliated with the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress, the Texas
Center for the Book is under the direction of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. For
more information contact Michele Chan Santos at mcsantos@tsl.texas.gov or
visit tsl.texas.gov/centerforthebook.

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission provides Texans access to the information they
need to be informed, productive citizens by preserving the archival record of Texas; enhancing the
service capacity of public, academic and school libraries; assisting public agencies in the
maintenance of their records; and meeting the reading needs of Texans with disabilities. For more
information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Old Fort Velasco Historical Association and the Old Velasco Beach Historial Comittee...

November Moore Memorial Library Schedule

Galveston College joins community in Walk to End Alzheimer’s

College of the Mainland Helps Students Get Ahead in High School and...

Community Meets New COM President Dr. Brewer at Culinary Showcase

College of the Mainland Supports Transfer Student Success in Partnership with University...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper