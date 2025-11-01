New in the Lone Star Libraries Series: The Rosenberg Library in Galveston

Austin, TX – The Rosenberg Library History Center & Museum in Galveston is the oldest

continuously operating library in Texas and the only public library on Galveston Island. The

Rosenberg is the subject of the newest Lone Star Libraries video and article, now available at

www.tsl.texas.gov/lonestarlibraries.

Lone Star Libraries is a quarterly series from the Texas Center of the Book at the Texas State Library

and Archives Commission that showcases and celebrates exceptional libraries across the state

with videos and articles exploring collections and exhibits, interviewing staff and sharing tips for

visitors. The Center hopes Texans and tourists alike will be inspired to check out these Lone Star

gems.

Bridging the past and present, the Rosenberg Library History Center & Museum serves many parts

of its vibrant community. The Galveston & Texas History Center, located on the fourth floor of the

library, holds manuscripts, books, maps, photographs and more, dating back to the 1800s. Also a

thriving public library with numerous community events for children, teens and adults, the

Rosenberg is deeply rooted in the life of the city.

“One of the things that makes us unique is that we span the history of Texas from the Republic to

the current day,” said Gerrianne Schaad, Special Collections Manager at the Rosenberg.

“Galveston has been here since the beginning. Being the site of the oldest library is just one more

first and one more greatness that we can be proud of.”

One of 50 state centers affiliated with the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress, the Texas

Center for the Book is under the direction of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. For

more information contact Michele Chan Santos at mcsantos@tsl.texas.gov or

visit tsl.texas.gov/centerforthebook.

