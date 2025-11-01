Old Fort Velasco Historical Association and the Old Velasco Beach Historial Comittee Announces the 2025 Historical Recipents.

The Old Fort Velasco Historical Association, in partnership with the Old Velasco/Surfside Beach Historical Committee, is pleased to announce the honorees of the 2025 Historical Awards. This annual event celebrates the individuals and organizations who passionately work to bring the history of southern Brazoria County to life.

Jan Devereaux will receive the Dan Parkinson Literary Award, which honors those who utilize their writing skills to promote historical narratives. Her groundbreaking book, “Pistols, Petticoats, & Poker,” chronicles the life of Lottie Deno. Additionally, Ms. Devereaux is a docent Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum. After 30 a year career with Baylor, Scott and White Health Care at Waxahachie, Texas, now retired devotes her time to research and writing. She is also a sitting board member of the Friends of Fort McKavett Two of her pieces has received National recognition as Best Articles of the Year. Her most recent submission appeared in the prestigious Journal of the Texas Supreme Court Historical Society. Jan is often called upon to make presentations to historic groups, particularly in relationship to women’s role in the past and current law enforcement profession.

The Bay Area Weavers and Spinners, a traditional fiber arts society, will receive the George Kramig Preservation Award in recognition of their outstanding efforts to safeguard the rich heritage of fiber and textile production. This honor acknowledges their commitment to the preservation and public education of textile arts.

The Brazoria County Combined Honor Guard will receive the Nat Hickey Community Service Award, named after the World War II veteran and founding member of the Old Fort Velasco Historical Association. This award recognizes their commitment to honoring veterans by providing traditional military honors at funerals.

Lastly, Virginia Lee Johnston Bond has been awarded the Anne Brightwell Artist Award for her artistic contributions to Texas history. Due to her untimely passing her family will be accepting the honor on her behalf.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to commence at 2:00 p.m. on November 8 and is open to the public at no cost. Attendees can enjoy refreshments at Surfside Beach City Hall, located at 1304 Monument Drive, Surfside, Texas. The Museum will welcome early guests starting at 1:00 p.m. For further inquiries, please reach out to Robert Bradley, President of OV/SBHC, at 979-267-5741 or via email at robertbradley62@sbcglobal.net.