A roast turkey to serve as the centerpiece of a holiday meal

Turkey might only be prepared on the rarest of occasions, but it certainly takes center stage come the holiday season. As families prepare to spend time together during this special time of year, hosts undoubtedly recognize turkey as a potential centerpiece of the holiday meal. With that in mind, hosts can utilize the following recipe for “Whole Roast Turkey With Cranberries and Bay Leaves” from Lines+Angles.

Whole Roast Turkey With Cranberries and Bay Leaves

Serves 15

1 whole fresh turkey, approximately 15 pounds, rinsed and patted dry

10 tablespoons butter, softened

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh sage

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh rosemary

4 bay leaves, plus extra to serve

2 large carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 large celery stalks, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 small onions, quartered

4 cups chicken stock, kept warm on stove over very low heat

10 ounces fresh cranberries, washed (optional)

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black peppercorns

1. Remove turkey from fridge 1 hour prior to preparation.

2. Mash together butter, chopped herbs, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper in a bowl; alternatively, pulse together in a food processor.

3. Preheat oven to 450 F. Season main cavity of the turkey with plenty of salt and pepper. Stuff cavity with bay leaves and vegetables.

4. Place turkey on a trivet or wire rack set inside a large roasting pan. Rub herb butter all over outside of turkey and season with more salt and pepper.

5. Roast in oven until lightly brown, about 45 minutes. Reduce oven to 350 F and continue to roast until thickest part of thighs register at least 160 F on an instant-read thermometer, 2 to 21/2 hours; baste turkey every 15 to 20 minutes with warm chicken stock.

6. Remove from oven and let rest, loosely tented with aluminum foil, for at least 30 minutes before serving on a bed of cranberries and bay leaves. TF25C401