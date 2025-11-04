Home NewsTexas Land Commissioner Buckingham Celebrates Groundbreaking for Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Expansion Project
Texas Land Commissioner Buckingham Celebrates Groundbreaking for Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Expansion Project

AUSTIN, Texas— Today, Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D., was honored to be the keynote speaker at the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. She was joined by VLB Executive Secretary Tony Dale, Congressman John Carter, District 31; State Senator Pete Flores, District 24; State Representative Brad Buckley, District 54; State Representative Hillary Hickland, District 55; Bell County Judge David Blackburn; Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor, Precinct 4; and Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle.

“As Chairwoman of the Texas Veterans Land Board (VLB), it is an honor to ensure that when we lay our heroes to rest in the Lone Star State, the VLB stands ready to do so with the dignity befitting their selfless sacrifices at our pristine Texas State Veterans Cemeteries,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery has served the Killeen community for nearly 20 years, providing beautiful spaces for families to cherish memories and holding Unaccompanied Veteran Burials to make sure no Veteran is ever left behind. I look forward to working with the City of Killeen to develop over 19 more acres of this essential Veterans cemetery through the incredible grant from the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) National Cemetery Administration.”

Justice of the Peace Greory Johnson, Bell County; Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle; State Representative Brad Buckley, District 54; State Senator Pete Flores, District 24; U.S. Congressman John Carter, District 31; Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D.; State Representative Hillary Hickland, District 55; Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor, Precinct 4; Bell County Judge David Blackburn; VLB Executive Secretary Tony Dale; Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez, City of Killeen

“The expansion of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery represents a meaningful commitment to honoring our veterans and their families,” said Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle. “Working alongside the Texas General Land Office and the Veterans Land Board, we take pride in enhancing the services and memorials dedicated to those who have selflessly served our country by ensuring that their legacies live on, offering a peaceful resting place, and maintaining the honor they so richly deserve.”

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., and the Chaparral High School JROTC (Killeen ISD) – Honor Guard

The project will develop nearly 20 acres at the cemetery and provide 4,700 pre-placed crypts, 4,000 columbaria niches, 2,700 in-ground cremated remains plots, a second Committal Shelter, Space Force as our 6th branch of service, and provide all necessary grading, drainage, irrigation, and roads. This expansion is intended to provide plot space for the next 10 years. These updates will help ensure Veterans in the Killeen area and beyond are buried with dignity and that their families have a beautiful place to honor the memory of their loved ones.

Texas State Veterans Cemeteries are special resting places close to home where friends, family, and fellow Texans can honor Texas Veterans. The staff at our Texas State Veterans Cemeteries are there to help each Texas Veteran and their family in their time of need. Texas State Veterans Cemeteries are built through a partnership between the State of Texas and the VA and are managed by the VLB.

