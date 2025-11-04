Home NewsGeneralFor years, major Texas cities have pushed the limits of their authority, passing overly burdensome ordinances that impair economic freedom and individual rights.
For years, major Texas cities have pushed the limits of their authority, passing overly burdensome ordinances that impair economic freedom and individual rights. In response, the state passed the 2023 Texas Regulatory Consistency Act—better known as the “Death Star” bill—which was designed to create uniform statewide standards and prevent local governments from imposing a patchwork of costly, confusing regulations. The law ensures that Texans in different cities aren’t subject to drastically different labor rules, environmental mandates, and business restrictions that stifle growth and innovation.

During the debate over the law, the city of Dallas admitted in a letter to a state representative that it likely had 130+ different ordinances on the books that would be deemed unlawful should the law pass. Well, it did pass and the city hasn’t done much to rectify these illegal ordinances. TPPF is now challenging 83 of those ordinances, reminding city leaders that they are not above the law.

“Cities don’t get to pick and choose which state laws they follow,” says TPPF senior attorney Matthew Chiarizio.

These ordinances not only duplicate state law but, in many cases, contradict it. By doing so, Dallas undermines both the legislature’s authority and the rights of businesses and workers to operate under consistent statewide rules.

Critics claim the state is overreaching, but that argument misses the point. Texas has always recognized that local control cannot mean local lawlessness. Cities are creations of the state, and they cannot simply invent new regulations whenever they wish. The state sets the floor and the ceiling for major areas of law, ensuring fairness and predictability for everyone.

The TPPF lawsuit seeks to restore constitutional order and economic liberty. Dallas, and every other Texas city, must follow the law like everyone else. Uniformity, clarity, and respect for state sovereignty are not optional. They are essential to keeping Texas strong, free, and prosperous.

