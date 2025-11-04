Half a million Texans voted in first week of early voting for the Nov. 4 Election 

AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson today released early voting numbers for the first week of early voting ahead of the Nov. 4 Election.

Texas counties reported that as of Sunday evening, 561,819 ballots were cast. In-person voting reflected the vast majority of the votes. The vote-by-mail cumulative was 23,510.

“Statewide, Texans are going to the polls to vote on 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, and many will also have the opportunity to weigh in on local or special elections,” said Secretary of State Nelson. “Now is a good time for eligible voters to make a plan for voting early or casting their ballot on Election Day.”

The cumulative voting number represents about 3% of Texas’ 18.4 million registered voters. These numbers are unofficial and will likely increase as all counties finish reporting.

Early voting in-person runs through Oct. 31, and Election Day is Nov. 4.

To see unofficial early voting numbers as reported by counties, visit: https://goelect.txelections.civixapps.com/ivis-evr-ui/evr

For voter information including what you need to bring to the polls, please visit VoteTexas.gov, the state’s official voting resource