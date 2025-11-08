Added Reliability for Gulf Coast Power

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

What was once pastureland in North Galveston County, and still today Longhorns roam nearby, is now an electric battery storage facility. Located near the city limits of Dickinson and League City and situated south of FM 646, the facility now operating can provide power equivalent to an average of 140,000 households during high electrical power usage.

Doug Latimer and his partner Bernard Rosenbaum purchased the pastureland more than 30 years ago, and Latimer is pleased with their decision to sell to GridStor who built and will operate the battery facility.

“From everything I read about GridStor they’re a good outfit,” Latimer said. “It will stabilize the electric system, it’ll help keep the lights on.”

What the battery storage means for residents is greater reliability for electrical power. During times of excess of power on the grid, the excess will be stored in the lithium-lined batteries. Then when the load on the grid is greater than what the grid can deliver, the electricity stored in the batteries will be sent back to the grid.

The storage system is a modular design, which means that if one unit or two or more go down, the others will continue to operate. While remotely operated, the facility has local technicians, such as Storm Puszewski, on call to handle any issues that arise.

The main cubes are made of aluminum, and each box has eight batteries. Noise from the facility is very low, and there are security cameras throughout the property, which is fully enclosed by security fencing.

A ribbon cutting hosted by the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce was held Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the facility. Guest speakers included Congressman Randy Weber of Texas’ 14th district, Texas State Representative Terri Leo Wilson, of District 23 and Chairman Thomas J. Gleeson of the Public Utility Commission of Texas

“Our need for energy has increased in Texas, and building storage is essential,”. Gleeson said.

Weber had more to say about Texas’ role in energy production.

“This battery storage facility is a win-win,” said Weber, who serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. “We don’t just talk about powering America. We do it. We’re a proud energy powerhouse in Texas. When America flips a switch fills up a fighter jet, chances are the energy came from right here in Texas. President Trump’s focus is on making sure we are never dependent on hostile nations for our energy.”

Wilson affirmed the company’s claim to zero accident reports during construction.

“My office had no phone calls regarding safety from this project,” Wilson said.

GridStor reports that it complied with all safety requirements in the construction phase and in the operation of the facility.