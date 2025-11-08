Un Your Mark Get Set and They are Off

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

It was a race between a polo horse and a Tesla truck, the first ever race of its kind, and from what witnesses reported, the polo horse won.

The race was part of a Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony for Galveston Island Polo Company.

“It was Patches’ and my first time racing against a car, and we had a blast,” said polo champion Kerstie Allen as she stood near her horse. “The weather was amazing!”

Allen had come to Galveston’s East Beach to be part of making history by racing against a Tesla truck.

“This was awesome!” said Micale Proctor, general manager at Tesla in League City.

Proctor was the driver for the race.

“At the finish, the car was going about 80 miles per hour. It lost some traction in the sand.”

Proctor grew up coming to the beaches in Galveston with his family and was jubilant as the race ended, even though the horse managed the sand with greater finesse. He is eager to race against other moving objects, such as planes, trains and fast cars. If you want to race a Tesla truck in something that it has not already raced, reach out to the dealership and ask for Micheal Proctor. He just might be primed for another race.