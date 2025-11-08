Home NewsGeneralUn Your Mark Get Set and They are Off
General

Un Your Mark Get Set and They are Off

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

It was a race between a polo horse and a Tesla truck, the first ever race of its kind, and from what witnesses reported, the polo horse won. 

The race was part of a Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony for Galveston Island Polo Company. 

“It was Patches’ and my first time racing against a car, and we had a blast,” said polo champion Kerstie Allen as she stood near her horse. “The weather was amazing!” 

Allen had come to Galveston’s East Beach to be part of making history by racing against a Tesla truck. 

“This was awesome!” said Micale Proctor, general manager at Tesla in League City. 

Proctor was the driver for the race. 

“At the finish, the car was going about 80 miles per hour. It lost some traction in the sand.”

Proctor grew up coming to the beaches in Galveston with his family and was jubilant as the race ended, even though the horse managed the sand with greater finesse. He is eager to race against other moving objects, such as planes, trains and fast cars. If you want to race a Tesla truck in something that it has not already raced, reach out to the dealership and ask for Micheal Proctor. He just might be primed for another race. 

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

Added Reliability for Gulf Coast Power

Galveston College Accepting Applications for Spring 2026 Enrollment in Fully Online Bachelor of...

AMOCO Federal Credit Union Employees Lend a Hand with BAY AREA Habitat...

For years, major Texas cities have pushed the limits of their authority,...

Dickinson swimming team improved to 3-0 after scoring a combined 303 points

Holy Family Catholic School in Galveston Names Education Leader Tscherina Telesford As New...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper