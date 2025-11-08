Galveston College Accepting Applications for Spring 2026 Enrollment in Fully Online Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program

GALVESTON, Texas (Nov. 4, 2025) – Nursing professionals who are interested in advancing their education are invited to apply and join the Galveston College Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Program Spring 2026 Cohort. Classes begin on Jan. 12, 2026.

Galveston College accepts applications year-round for the BSN program. In accordance with state requirements, students must complete 120 credit hours of college or university coursework to earn a bachelor’s degree in Texas.

Students who want to pursue the Galveston College BSN degree program and begin or continue their BSN education as early as the Spring 2026 semester have until Jan. 9 to enroll with classes starting Jan. 12. During the Spring 2026 semester, Galveston College BSN students will complete 11 hours of study toward their total 30-hour BSN requirement. Tuition for in-district Texas residents is approximately $3,000 to complete the BSN program. Financial aid and scholarships are available for those who qualify.

The Galveston College BSN program is focused on providing associate degree-prepared nurses access to a high-quality, online program that facilitates their BSN educational experience. The Galveston College BSN program offers a collaborative approach to teaching and learning that is focused on delivering relevant content, investing in student success, demonstrating the value of lifelong learning and creating the next generation of nurse leaders. This program is fully accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

More about the BSN Program

Well-suited for students of all ages who want to study anytime from anywhere in the United States, the Galveston College BSN program launched during the 2022-2023 academic year and is available in a fully online format. Students can attend part-time or full-time to complete the required 30 hours of nursing courses to earn their BSN degree.

BSN Program Director Karen Bell and BSN instructor Rene Sanders teach all Galveston College BSN courses, lead online discussions, and offer in-person and virtual guidance and support for students as often as needed.

“A key benefit that our community college offers our students is the assurance that they are not just a number,” said Bell. “Our typical class size is about 40 students per semester, which means that our smaller class sizes enable them to get the time and attention they need from us. Rene devotes a considerable amount of time to our students, and she is always willing to go above and beyond to help them.”

Bell, who has 30 years of nursing experience, joined Galveston College in January 2025. She earned a diploma in nursing from Geisinger School of Nursing in Danville, Pa., in 1995; a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from York College of Pennsylvania in York, Pa., in 2008; and a Master of Science in Nursing degree from Maryville University of St Louis in 2018.

“Our online program is very interactive with a live person instructing students and interacting with them,” said Sanders. “I am always happy to email, call or text students whenever they need me – day, night, or weekend.”

Sanders, who has more than 12 years of nursing experience, joined the Galveston College Nursing faculty in July 2025. She continues working part-time as a nurse in Minnesota, flying there and back several weekends each month. Sanders completed her nursing education at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minn., where she earned an Associate degree in Applied Sciences (AAS) in 2013, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in 2015, and a Master of Science degree in Nursing Education in 2024.

“Rene and I have made sure that our BSN curriculum is ‘worker-friendly,’” said Bell. “We look at what students will be learning in each class, and we are making sure the assignments are manageable. Most of our students are working in a hospital, clinic, home, or long-term care setting. We understand that each of our students has adult responsibilities that don’t go away when their nursing shift is over. Our students are reading, researching, or completing assignments at all hours of the day or night, whenever it is convenient for them.”

Comments from Students

Jeanette Aldape, a resident of Alvin, Texas, said that she chose to enroll in the Galveston College BSN program because of its affordability and flexibility with online courses — and “because it does not require extensive prerequisite courses like other programs did.”

“It is also appealing to finish the BSN program in two short semesters,” Aldape said. She is working as a chemotherapy infusion nurse at Texas Oncology and expects to earn her BSN degree in May 2026.

For Ashlye Hollins of League City, Galveston College offers her the flexibility that she needs so that she can continue working full-time as a telemetry nurse on a medical-surgical unit in the Department of Corrections at UTMB. She also said that the program’s affordability was another reason that she chose Galveston College’s BSN program.

“The option to study part-time has allowed me to go at an even pace and ensure a healthy work/life/school balance,” Hollins said. She expects to complete her BSN degree by December 2026.