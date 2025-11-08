Home NewsLifestyleTheatreGalveston College Theatre presents ‘The Moors’ Nov. 13-16
Galveston College Theatre presents 'The Moors' Nov. 13-16

GALVESTON, Texas (Nov. 6, 2025) – The Galveston College Theatre Department
proudly presents Jen Silverman’s darkly comic and hauntingly beautiful play, “The
Moors,” a gothic tale of love, power, and longing on the desolate English moors.

Performances will take place in the Galveston College Black Box Theatre (Room FA-
207) on the second floor of the college’s Fine Arts Building at the main campus on the

following dates:

  • Thursday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 16 at 2:30 p.m.
    A blend of biting wit and brooding gothic atmosphere, “The Moors” follows two isolated
    sisters, a maid, a governess, and even a mastiff as they grapple with desire, ambition
    and the search for connection in a world that feels both intimate and wild. Silverman’s
    play has been celebrated for its sharp humor and unsettling beauty, an inventive
    reimagining of the gothic tradition.
    This GC production features a talented cast and crew including Madeline Adams, Elijah
    Barrie, Lucy Bell, Fiona Burton, Io Endsley, Aaron Gudz, Alyssa Gudz, Jade Harmon,
    Isabella Hernandez, Annie Homer, Chad Keith, Jackson Pendergrass and Adriana
    Teodoru, under the direction of GC Program Coordinator for the Performing Arts, Liz
    Lacy.
    “The Moors” is produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals of
    Woodstock, Illinois, and is entered as a participating production in the Kennedy Center
    American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF). Please note that this production
    contains scenes of graphic violence and sexual content; therefore, it is recommended
    for mature audiences.

The Galveston College Theatre Department offers students an immersive, professional-
level training experience in acting, playwriting, directing, design and theatre technology.

With four productions each academic year and a wide range of theatre courses, the
program provides students with a rich environment for creative and technical growth.
Scholarships are available.
For more information about the production or the Galveston College Theatre program,
please contact the GC Program Coordinator for the Performing Arts, Liz Lacy, at
llacy@gc.edu.
ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE
Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college
providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,
workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

CUTLINE:
Galveston College students during a rehearsal on Nov. 5, 2025 in the college’s Black Box
Theatre for the GC Theatre Department’s upcoming production of Jen Silverman’s “The Moors,”
a gothic tale of love, power, and longing on the desolate English moors. Performances of
“The Moors” will run Nov. 13-16 at the GC Black Box Theatre at the college’s main campus in
Galveston. (COURTESY)

