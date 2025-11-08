Galveston College Theatre presents ‘The Moors’ Nov. 13-16

GALVESTON, Texas (Nov. 6, 2025) – The Galveston College Theatre Department

proudly presents Jen Silverman’s darkly comic and hauntingly beautiful play, “The

Moors,” a gothic tale of love, power, and longing on the desolate English moors.

Performances will take place in the Galveston College Black Box Theatre (Room FA-

207) on the second floor of the college’s Fine Arts Building at the main campus on the

following dates:

Thursday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 16 at 2:30 p.m.

A blend of biting wit and brooding gothic atmosphere, “The Moors” follows two isolated

sisters, a maid, a governess, and even a mastiff as they grapple with desire, ambition

and the search for connection in a world that feels both intimate and wild. Silverman’s

play has been celebrated for its sharp humor and unsettling beauty, an inventive

reimagining of the gothic tradition.

This GC production features a talented cast and crew including Madeline Adams, Elijah

Barrie, Lucy Bell, Fiona Burton, Io Endsley, Aaron Gudz, Alyssa Gudz, Jade Harmon,

Isabella Hernandez, Annie Homer, Chad Keith, Jackson Pendergrass and Adriana

Teodoru, under the direction of GC Program Coordinator for the Performing Arts, Liz

Lacy.

“The Moors” is produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals of

Woodstock, Illinois, and is entered as a participating production in the Kennedy Center

American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF). Please note that this production

contains scenes of graphic violence and sexual content; therefore, it is recommended

for mature audiences.

The Galveston College Theatre Department offers students an immersive, professional-

level training experience in acting, playwriting, directing, design and theatre technology.

With four productions each academic year and a wide range of theatre courses, the

program provides students with a rich environment for creative and technical growth.

Scholarships are available.

For more information about the production or the Galveston College Theatre program,

please contact the GC Program Coordinator for the Performing Arts, Liz Lacy, at

llacy@gc.edu.

ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college

providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,

workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

CUTLINE:

Galveston College students during a rehearsal on Nov. 5, 2025 in the college’s Black Box

Theatre for the GC Theatre Department’s upcoming production of Jen Silverman’s “The Moors,”

a gothic tale of love, power, and longing on the desolate English moors. Performances of

“The Moors” will run Nov. 13-16 at the GC Black Box Theatre at the college’s main campus in

Galveston. (COURTESY)