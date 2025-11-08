Galveston College Theatre presents ‘The Moors’ Nov. 13-16

GALVESTON, Texas (Nov. 6, 2025) – The Galveston College Theatre Department
proudly presents Jen Silverman’s darkly comic and hauntingly beautiful play, “The
Moors,” a gothic tale of love, power, and longing on the desolate English moors.
Performances will take place in the Galveston College Black Box Theatre (Room FA-
207) on the second floor of the college’s Fine Arts Building at the main campus on the
following dates:
- Thursday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 16 at 2:30 p.m.
A blend of biting wit and brooding gothic atmosphere, “The Moors” follows two isolated
sisters, a maid, a governess, and even a mastiff as they grapple with desire, ambition
and the search for connection in a world that feels both intimate and wild. Silverman’s
play has been celebrated for its sharp humor and unsettling beauty, an inventive
reimagining of the gothic tradition.
This GC production features a talented cast and crew including Madeline Adams, Elijah
Barrie, Lucy Bell, Fiona Burton, Io Endsley, Aaron Gudz, Alyssa Gudz, Jade Harmon,
Isabella Hernandez, Annie Homer, Chad Keith, Jackson Pendergrass and Adriana
Teodoru, under the direction of GC Program Coordinator for the Performing Arts, Liz
Lacy.
“The Moors” is produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals of
Woodstock, Illinois, and is entered as a participating production in the Kennedy Center
American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF). Please note that this production
contains scenes of graphic violence and sexual content; therefore, it is recommended
for mature audiences.
The Galveston College Theatre Department offers students an immersive, professional-
level training experience in acting, playwriting, directing, design and theatre technology.
With four productions each academic year and a wide range of theatre courses, the
program provides students with a rich environment for creative and technical growth.
Scholarships are available.
For more information about the production or the Galveston College Theatre program,
please contact the GC Program Coordinator for the Performing Arts, Liz Lacy, at
llacy@gc.edu.
ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE
Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college
providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,
workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.