Galveston College police academy celebrates graduation

GALVESTON, Texas (Jan. 13, 2026) – Galveston College celebrated the cadets of its Law Enforcement Academy during the Cadet Class #15(D) graduation ceremony on Jan. 8 at the Seibel Wing.

The 19 cadets, and their family and friends, were welcomed by GC President W. Myles Shelton, Ed.D., and presented their certificates by GC LEA Director, Barton Stephenson.

“We honor the commitment, sacrifice and resilience each of the cadets demonstrated throughout the academy,” said Stephenson. “The path to becoming a peace officer is not an easy one. It demands discipline, courage and unwavering dedication. These cadets have met that challenge with pride and determination.”

Fourteen of the 19 GC LEA cadets were hired by local law enforcement agencies, including the Galveston, Seabrook, Kemah and Santa Fe police departments, and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

During the ceremony, special guest speaker, Galveston PD Chief Doug Balli, spoke to the cadets and offered them words of advice and wisdom as they embarked on a career to protect and serve the community.

In addition to receiving their certificates, GC LEA Cadets Courtney Campbell and Eric Willms were recognized as co-valedictorians of Class 15(D).

For information about GC’s Law Enforcement Academy, contact Barton Stephenson at 409-944-1263, via email at bstephenson@gc.edu, or visit www.gc.edu/lea.

Galveston College Law Enforcement Academy cadets stand at attention during the beginning of their graduation ceremony on Jan. 8, 2026, in the Seibel Wing at the Galveston College main campus in Galveston. (COURTESY)

Galveston College President, W. Myles Shelton, Ed.D., welcomes Law Enforcement Academy cadets and their family and friends to the graduation ceremony on Jan. 8, 2026, in the Seibel Wing at the Galveston College main campus in Galveston. (COURTESY)