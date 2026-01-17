The Texas City ISD Board of Trustees recognized our Special Olympics Bowling Team at the January meeting for an outstanding showing at the Area 22 Winter Games. Congratulations to gold medalists Timothy Gasaway, Anna Grunden, Abrianna Moore, Alina Moore and Tobie Robison, silver medalist Gabriel Grimes, Role Ruiz who placed fifth and Ethan Almeraz who placed seventh. Several athletes also advanced to the Special Olympics State competition in Corpus Christi. Thank you to coaches MC Giusti and Shone Evans for their dedication and support of these student-athletes.
Texas City ISD Board of Trustees recognized our Special Olympics Bowling Team
