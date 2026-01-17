Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: FAIR. 60 degrees. Anglers are still catching plenty of redfish but fewer trout in the surf, jetty, bay-side canals and east bay using finger mullet and mud minnows. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 60 degrees. Speckled trout are good, easily being caught with roach Texas roach colored dark paddle tails on 1/8 or 1/4 ounce jigheads. Best over oyster beds in 4-6 feet of water. Target trout when tide shifts or drains off the main channels. Looking for concentrated sections of nervous mullet has been key. Redfish are active on rock groins, marsh channel bends, and drop-offs. Use paddle tails on 1/4 ounce jig heads or squarebill crankbaits in 2-3 feet water. Drum and sheepshead can be caught around pilings and shell spoils live or imitation shrimp under popping corks with 2-3 foot leader. Safety Reminder: Wear your kill switch, check the weather, and ensure life jackets for all onboard. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing. Speckled trout have been slow at Tabbs and Scott Bay due to high winds. Black drum bite remains strong on live shrimp. Fair catches of sheepshead and redfish. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 51 degrees. Surface water temperature 51 degrees. The water clarity is all over the board for East Galveston Bay, depending on where you are at in the bay system. This past week we had a cold front with strong north winds push through once again that dropped the water temperatures, as well as super low water levels in the bay system. On our morning trips we have fished falling tides, catching some solid fish and some oversize fish as well. The ticket has been fishing super slow right on the bottom over deeper shell or mud with various size jig heads with soft plastics. Please watch the major and minor fish times, as this past week, that has been when the bite really turned on for us. Remember the Fish still have to eat, although not as often, so be very methodical in your presentation, and fish areas where you have confidence in. The redfish bite has been consistent around drains and in the very shallow water areas back in the marsh. We are still using imitation shrimp lures and tails under popping corks, with a 1-foot leader to trigger bites, as well as weightless paddle tails over super shallow water. This time of year brings some of the best opportunities for bigger fish, with fewer fishers on the water, and bigger fish on the prowl, so get out and make it happen with your family and friends. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Service, LLC.

Galveston Bay: GOOD. 60 degrees. Winds and low water have hampered fishing efforts. Still a few anglers are finding open water schools of bull redfish. Clear Lake is producing black drum and speckled trout in deep channels. At the Galveston Jetties bull redfish and oversized black drum have been dominating the catches. Best bite on live halved crab. Wahoo, Vermilion snapper, and grouper being caught far offshore when seas cooperate. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 60 degrees. Fair catches of speckled trout, redfish, even a few flounder for those drifting over mud or shell bottom with soft plastic lures. Chocolate Bay and Bastrop Bayou are good for redfish and fair for speckled trout. Best bite on artificial baits, but live shrimp producing some fish. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water clear; 59 degrees; 0.05 feet above pool. Fishing has been excellent across the system, with largemouth bass on fire and being caught on drop-offs, back lakes, river bends, and around cypress nubs in 4-6 feet of water using grubs, worms rigged on 3/16 or ⅛ ounce weights, RoboWorms, and crankbaits worked along ledges. Crappie fishing has been great in East Fork and Luce’s Bayou, where anglers are finding success tight to structure with small plastics, jigs, or minnows, and a spot-lock trolling motor is helpful in windy conditions. White bass are moving north and are being caught in the West Fork, East Fork, and nearby bayous on Rooster Tails, curly-tail grubs, and Road Runners, especially over sandy bottoms. Catfish are holding near the train tracks, with jug lines producing best using 8-12 foot leaders, baits set around 7 feet deep, and punch bait or fresh shad. Always wear your kill switch and be safe! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: GOOD. 60 degrees. Anglers are still catching lots of big bull redfish, black drum, speckled trout in pockets, fewer keeper flounder with a lot of small males still prevalent, sheepshead and puppy drum as well. More whiting have started to be caught. The dredge boat is still pumping from the TC Channel to the north beach side of the dike. Live shrimp and finger mullet have been the best baits. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Freeport: FAIR. 62 degrees. Tides are still low, so continue to focus on areas that drain into the ICW for redfish, trout, drum, sheepshead and few flounder. Target creeks, Bastrop Bayou, Chocolate Bayou, and Halls Bayou using live shrimp under a popping cork, or 1/4-3/8 ounce jig head either using paddle tail or gulp shrimp working it slow on the bottom. The Brazos River and San Bernard River have been good using live or dead shrimp or throwing 1/4-3/8 ounce jig with paddle tails or gulp shrimp fishing slow on the bottom catching reds, drums, speckles-trout sand trout and few flounder. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.