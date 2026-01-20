Texas Higher Ed Institutions Recognized for Strengthening Classroom to Workforce Pipeline

Austin, Texas – Six colleges and universities received the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) 2025 Star Awards for their forward-thinking approaches to help students transition from classroom to the workforce.

The awards were given in three categories to South Plains College; the University of Texas at San Antonio; Lone Star College; the University of Texas at Arlington; the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and San Jacinto College.

“A diverse state economy requires innovative approaches to meet tomorrow’s workforce needs,” said Commissioner of Higher Education Wynn Rosser. “These six institutions are doing just that by implementing programs and technology that align skills with employment demands, and creating pathways to help students thrive after graduation.”

The THECB received 32 Star Award applications. The six award recipients and a summary of their work are listed below.

Career Development and Transitions

South Plains College: AI-Augmented OER Course Redesign and Faculty Development for Workforce Readiness

South Plains College redesigned 65 technical education courses across seven departments, integrating artificial intelligence tools and open educational resources (OER) to reduce textbook costs, embed career-relevant workplace simulations, and train faculty in course design. Courses now include simulations, advising prompts, and role-playing scenarios that mirror workplace challenges in fields such as automotive technology and welding.

The University of Texas at San Antonio: Najim Strategists Program

UT San Antonio connects students with project-based learning opportunities; students serve as paid consultants for employers across San Antonio in industries such as IT, healthcare, education, and logistics. Each eight-week engagement requires 10–20 hours per week. The program has expanded into the College of Business, with plans to become a graduation requirement for all business students in 2026.

Student Success

Lone Star College: Student Success

Lone Star College has transformed the student experience through data-informed advising reforms, guided pathways, and holistic support. Key initiatives include the NACADA Excellence in Advising case management model, AutoGrad and Reverse Transfer programs, and CARE for Completion supports such as food, housing, and childcare assistance. These strategies have resulted in a nearly 12% increase in credential attainment since 2017.

The University of Texas at Arlington: Mavs RISE

Mavs RISE (Resilience, Initiative, Success, Engagement) supports conditionally admitted and TSI-incomplete students through a coordinated, data-informed approach. The program provides holistic case management, financial literacy, and career readiness services, supported by Student-Ready Advisors who each serve 120–150 students. Results show a 16% increase in students in good academic standing since 2023.

Workforce Education

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center: STARS

The Student Talent Advancing Retention Success (STARS) helps address workforce shortages in allied health fields such as radiologic technology, MRI, CT, and laboratory medicine. STARS embeds students into paid 20-hour-per-week clinical roles while providing tuition coverage, mentorship, and leadership development.

San Jacinto College: Biomanufacturing Training Program

San Jacinto College created the state’s first community college biomanufacturing training program to anchor the state’s life sciences workforce pipeline. Backed by state funding and in partnership with the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training, the program offers stackable credentials, dual-credit pathways, and corporate training at the Houston facility.

The Star Award recipients will be honored at the THECB’s annual Higher EDge conference next week.