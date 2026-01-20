Home EducationTexas Higher Ed Institutions Recognized for Strengthening Classroom to Workforce Pipeline
Education

Texas Higher Ed Institutions Recognized for Strengthening Classroom to Workforce Pipeline

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Austin, Texas – Six colleges and universities received the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) 2025 Star Awards for their forward-thinking approaches to help students transition from classroom to the workforce. 

The awards were given in three categories to South Plains College; the University of Texas at San Antonio; Lone Star College; the University of Texas at Arlington; the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and San Jacinto College.  

“A diverse state economy requires innovative approaches to meet tomorrow’s workforce needs,” said Commissioner of Higher Education Wynn Rosser. “These six institutions are doing just that by implementing programs and technology that align skills with employment demands, and creating pathways to help students thrive after graduation.”  

The THECB received 32 Star Award applications. The six award recipients and a summary of their work are listed below. 

Career Development and Transitions    

South Plains College: AI-Augmented OER Course Redesign and Faculty Development for Workforce Readiness   

South Plains College redesigned 65 technical education courses across seven departments, integrating artificial intelligence tools and open educational resources (OER) to reduce textbook costs, embed career-relevant workplace simulations, and train faculty in course design. Courses now include simulations, advising prompts, and role-playing scenarios that mirror workplace challenges in fields such as automotive technology and welding.  

The University of Texas at San Antonio: Najim Strategists Program   

UT San Antonio connects students with project-based learning opportunities; students serve as paid consultants for employers across San Antonio in industries such as IT, healthcare, education, and logistics. Each eight-week engagement requires 10–20 hours per week. The program has expanded into the College of Business, with plans to become a graduation requirement for all business students in 2026. 

Student Success    

Lone Star College: Student Success    

Lone Star College has transformed the student experience through data-informed advising reforms, guided pathways, and holistic support. Key initiatives include the NACADA Excellence in Advising case management model, AutoGrad and Reverse Transfer programs, and CARE for Completion supports such as food, housing, and childcare assistance. These strategies have resulted in a nearly 12% increase in credential attainment since 2017. 

The University of Texas at Arlington: Mavs RISE   

Mavs RISE (Resilience, Initiative, Success, Engagement) supports conditionally admitted and TSI-incomplete students through a coordinated, data-informed approach. The program provides holistic case management, financial literacy, and career readiness services, supported by Student-Ready Advisors who each serve 120–150 students. Results show a 16% increase in students in good academic standing since 2023. 

Workforce Education   

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center: STARS   

The Student Talent Advancing Retention Success (STARS) helps address workforce shortages in allied health fields such as radiologic technology, MRI, CT, and laboratory medicine. STARS embeds students into paid 20-hour-per-week clinical roles while providing tuition coverage, mentorship, and leadership development.  

San Jacinto College: Biomanufacturing Training Program  

San Jacinto College created the state’s first community college biomanufacturing training program to anchor the state’s life sciences workforce pipeline. Backed by state funding and in partnership with the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training, the program offers stackable credentials, dual-credit pathways, and corporate training at the Houston facility. 

The Star Award recipients will be honored at the THECB’s annual Higher EDge conference next week. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Galveston College police academy celebrates graduation

CBD and THC: Understanding the cannabis alphabet soup

How a well-rounded education benefits students

THE SONS OF THE REPUBLIC OF TEXAS’ 2025-2026 TEXAS HISTORY ESSAY CONTEST...

University of Houston-Clear Lake Fall 2025 Commencement to be Held Saturday

Higher EDge Conference Boosts Partnerships for Workforce Readiness

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper