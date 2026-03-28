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TODAY- Flock the Block Community Celebration Returns March 28 at College of the Mainland

by Publisher
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(Texas City, Texas) — College of the Mainland (COM) invites the community to enjoy a day of free fun, games and entertainment during the fourth annual Flock the Block community celebration on Saturday, March 28. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Parking Lot B. This free, family-friendly event will feature a full day of Easter egg hunts, live entertainment, a vendor bazaar, activities and attractions for all ages.

Attendees can expect a range of interactive activities, including SPRINGtastic Easter egg hunts featuring the Easter Bunny, bounce houses, laser tag, program activities and demonstrations hosted by various COM departments. Guests can enjoy live entertainment, free food and refreshments while strolling the student vendor bazaar. Items at the student vendor bazaar must be purchased directly from participating student vendors.

Rounding out the festivities, guests can get an up-close look at a range of emergency vehicles during the touch-a-truck experience. COM’s public safety career programs, along with police, EMS and fire fighters from local departments, including the Galveston County Sherrif’s Office and agencies from La Marque, Santa Fe and Texas City will be on site offering demonstrations and hosting activities.

Easter egg hunt times and ages:

  • 11:00 a.m. — Ages 4 & under (line up at 10:45 a.m.)
  • 11:30 a.m. — Ages 5-8 (line up at 11:15 a.m.)
  • 12:00 p.m. — Ages 9-12 (line up at 11:45 a.m.)

Entertainment and performance times:

  • 10:30 a.m. — American Elite Dance Force
  • 10:30 a.m. — Discover the Arts tent: Mini Performances
  • 11:30 a.m. — La Marque High School Cheerleaders
  • 11:30 a.m. — Discover the Arts tent: Mini Performances
  • 12:30 p.m. — Marching Thunder Band
  • 12:30 p.m. — Discover the Arts tent: Mini Performances
  • 1:30 p.m. — Discover the Arts tent: Mini Performances

For more event details, visit www.com.edu/flocktheblock.

Photo: Two Flock the Block guests take a photo with the Easter Bunny and COM mascot.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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