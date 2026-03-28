TODAY- Flock the Block Community Celebration Returns March 28 at College of the Mainland

(Texas City, Texas) — College of the Mainland (COM) invites the community to enjoy a day of free fun, games and entertainment during the fourth annual Flock the Block community celebration on Saturday, March 28. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Parking Lot B. This free, family-friendly event will feature a full day of Easter egg hunts, live entertainment, a vendor bazaar, activities and attractions for all ages.

Attendees can expect a range of interactive activities, including SPRINGtastic Easter egg hunts featuring the Easter Bunny, bounce houses, laser tag, program activities and demonstrations hosted by various COM departments. Guests can enjoy live entertainment, free food and refreshments while strolling the student vendor bazaar. Items at the student vendor bazaar must be purchased directly from participating student vendors.

Rounding out the festivities, guests can get an up-close look at a range of emergency vehicles during the touch-a-truck experience. COM’s public safety career programs, along with police, EMS and fire fighters from local departments, including the Galveston County Sherrif’s Office and agencies from La Marque, Santa Fe and Texas City will be on site offering demonstrations and hosting activities.

Easter egg hunt times and ages:

11:00 a.m. — Ages 4 & under (line up at 10:45 a.m.)

— Ages 4 & under (line up at 10:45 a.m.) 11:30 a.m. — Ages 5-8 (line up at 11:15 a.m.)

— Ages 5-8 (line up at 11:15 a.m.) 12:00 p.m. — Ages 9-12 (line up at 11:45 a.m.)

Entertainment and performance times:

10:30 a.m. — American Elite Dance Force

— American Elite Dance Force 10:30 a.m. — Discover the Arts tent: Mini Performances

— Discover the Arts tent: Mini Performances 11:30 a.m. — La Marque High School Cheerleaders

— La Marque High School Cheerleaders 11:30 a.m. — Discover the Arts tent: Mini Performances

— Discover the Arts tent: Mini Performances 12:30 p.m. — Marching Thunder Band

— Marching Thunder Band 12:30 p.m. — Discover the Arts tent: Mini Performances

— Discover the Arts tent: Mini Performances 1:30 p.m. — Discover the Arts tent: Mini Performances

For more event details, visit www.com.edu/flocktheblock.

Photo: Two Flock the Block guests take a photo with the Easter Bunny and COM mascot.