State of Two Cities

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Holding a fireside chat in late March is becoming a tradition with the mayors of La Marque and Texas City. The event is sponsored by the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce (TCLMCC), and this year College of the Mainland hosted the luncheon.

Both Mayor Bell of La Marque and Mayor Johnson of Texas City fielded questions from Tim Culp, the CEO of TCLMCC. The two cities border each other in Southern Galveston County, but they have separate city issues.

Leading the causes most important to La Marque was the issue of financial stability and the future city manager.

Mayor Bell was pleased to share that city sales tax has seen increases for the past 9 years. But even though the sales tax revenue has increased, Bell acknowledged the city has spent more than it has taken in.

“We spent more than we took in. It doesn’t have to be corruption or maleficence. The buck stops with the council, and it doesn’t matter who or what,” said Bell.

He went on to explain the interim city manager is experienced and she brought along an experienced financial director. He laid out that there will be an emergency fund and a reserve fund in the future city budget.

Getting to a place of fiscal strength won’t come easily.

“We have some difficult days ahead; there will be uncomfortable cuts,” said Bell.

Even though the city is in some financial distress, through the past several years, under Mayor Bell’s leadership, sewer and water issues have been addressed.

Bell explained that the city’s past water loss rate was at 50%, but due to extensive investigation and remediation, the loss rate is down to 38%. His goal is to bring it down to the 20% which is the average for small cities.

Water loss is caused by several factors such as unauthorized use, physical infrastructure failures and inaccurate meter and data collection.

Bell also explained that the city must pass on the costs of water to the consumers. Recently water rate increases have been implemented in La Marque.

“We have to charge what it costs us to buy water from the Gulf Coast Water Department,” said Bell.

Bell was pleased to share that of 103 miles of city streets, only 13 are in a state of disrepair and with newly purchased equipment along with staff training, the city is working towards fixing all the streets in La Marque. Two miles of city streets were recently repaired.

The city is defining the parameters for hiring a new city manager and is working with a company specializing in such tasks along with taking input from city council.

As to who will be the next city manager, Mayor Bell said, “We need an exquisite manager who has courage to manage a municipality such as La Marque. We are one of the most unique places on earth.” At this comment, the audience let out a soft chuckle.

Mayor Johnson had his share of difficult questions to answer regarding Texas City and he did so with enthusiasm and confidence.

One of the big questions on the minds of Texas City residents is the concern that residents’ voices are not heard.

“Texas City always allows citizens to speak on items on the agenda,” said Johnson. He cited the State of Texas open meeting regulation requiring an opportunity for citizens to speak on agenda items at public meetings.

He went on to explain that Texas City does not allow people to speak on topics beyond what is on the agenda at city council meetings, which he added are a business meeting.

To be sure residents can voice their concerns on many topics, Johnson explained the city holds regular town hall meetings which is he explained is the appropriate time for citizens to speak on subjects not on the council agenda.

Mayor Johnson explained that the city has not signed the agreement with Gulf Coast Water Authority because the city has contracted an outside firm to study the issue. He also explained that there is no delay because the current contract is not up until 2027.

He explained that Texas City has always had enough water. “We have always purchased more water than we need,” said Johnson.

Johnson spoke of the ongoing city construction projects which include a new city hall building, public works building expansion, major repairs to the city library, expansion of another fire station and the Moses Lake pump that is moving forward.

“The Moses Lake pump will help with our capacity to remove water from streets during storms,” said Johnson.

A final question for Mayor Johnson covered safety at the city’s newly built outdoor community event area on 6th street. Culp framed the question around whether the safety concern was real or merely a perception.

“It’s definitely a perception, because less than 1% of the crimes in the city occur on 6th st.” said Johnson.

Johnson explained that the city and police are focusing on safety in the downtown, 6th street area and that a traffic signal will be going in at the corner of 6th st and 9th avenue.

“Programs at the park are bringing residents out,” said Johnson and he noted there are monthly concerts held in the outdoor event center.

Culp closed out the luncheon reminding attendees that local elections are just around the corner. Early voting begins on April 20th and election day is May 2nd.