Texas City Celebrates Easter with Eggs, Hot Dogs, and Community Joy

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

From all of us at The Post Newspaper, we wish all of you a wonderful and joyous Easter as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.

While Easter is a sacred and holy time for Christians around the world, it is also a time for brightly colored eggs to be enjoyed by children — and the children of Texas City had a grand experience in their quest to gather them.

The Texas City Parks and Recreation team put together an Easter extravaganza for children of all ages and abilities. One staff member said after scattering colored eggs across the field at Carlos Garza Sports Complex, “I hope the kids have as much fun as we have had.”

Indeed, the children appeared to have a splendid experience. Their eagerness to gather as many eggs as possible, along with their bright smiles, was the true joy of the event for the adults watching.

Judging by some of the children’s bulging pockets and stuffed bags, it seemed as though many had done this before and had learned how to take full advantage of every opportunity to cart off their treats.

Twenty thousand plastic eggs were individually filled by Parks and Recreation staff with sweet treats and scattered across the fields. The Texas City Jaycees — Texas Junior Chamber — grilled up what seemed like an endless supply of America’s favorite event food: hot dogs.

The Jaycees have been manning the grill at the Easter egg hunt for many years, and one of their members reported that they are proud and happy to be part of the beloved community event.

The evening kicked off with an egg pursuit for younger children, who were allowed to have their accompanying adults nearby. A designated area of the field was also set aside for children with special needs, allowing them to participate at their own pace.

Then it was time for some grilled hot dogs and a quick visit with the Easter Bunny.

The older kids’ egg sprint followed, during which accompanying adults were asked to wait outside the field — but Parks and Recreation staff made sure every child was safely reunited with their parents or other accompanying adults afterward.

The previous evening, an Easter egg hunt for children with sensory limitations was held at the Nessler Center in Texas City. One staff member, whose own child has sensory sensitivities, was moved by the event and expressed great pleasure with how the experience turned out.