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Deals, discounts and events in Texas City today for 409 Day

by Publisher
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TEXAS CITY, TX – Today is a day of special events, discounts, giveaways and community spirit in
Texas City, where April 9 is known as 409 Day in honor of the city’s area code. The day has become
one of Texas City’s favorite traditions to celebrate.
Throughout the day, local businesses, churches and groups host special events and offer 409-
themed deals and discounts. And with everything from margaritas to museums to marriage, there’s
something for everyone to enjoy.
For the full list of 409 Day specials, visit the City of Texas City’s website at www.texascitytx.gov or
follow along on their social media.
409 Day culminates in a community celebration known as 409 Fest, which is held from 6-8 p.m. at
the 6th Street Community Plaza (718 6th Street). This year, there will be mechanical bull rides,
caricatures, airbrushed hats, animal adoptions, a DJ and karaoke, games, crafts, face painting, fire
trucks and giveaways. There are even special 409-themed dog treats and toys for the four-legged
guests who enjoy the celebration in the Plaza’s dog park. The event is free, and everyone in the
community is welcome.
With one restaurant last year reporting such an influx of customers that they ran out of glasses and
another business selling out of their 409 Day special in just 20 minutes at midnight, the day is one
that both the community and the businesses enjoy. As an added incentive for people to get out and
enjoy the day, the City of Texas City is offering free custom 409 Day dog tags to anyone who attends
409 Fest and turns in a receipt from a participating business or a business card from a participating
event.
For more information on 409 Day, please visit www.texascitytx.gov.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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