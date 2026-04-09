Deals, discounts and events in Texas City today for 409 Day

TEXAS CITY, TX – Today is a day of special events, discounts, giveaways and community spirit in

Texas City, where April 9 is known as 409 Day in honor of the city’s area code. The day has become

one of Texas City’s favorite traditions to celebrate.

Throughout the day, local businesses, churches and groups host special events and offer 409-

themed deals and discounts. And with everything from margaritas to museums to marriage, there’s

something for everyone to enjoy.

For the full list of 409 Day specials, visit the City of Texas City’s website at www.texascitytx.gov or

follow along on their social media.

409 Day culminates in a community celebration known as 409 Fest, which is held from 6-8 p.m. at

the 6th Street Community Plaza (718 6th Street). This year, there will be mechanical bull rides,

caricatures, airbrushed hats, animal adoptions, a DJ and karaoke, games, crafts, face painting, fire

trucks and giveaways. There are even special 409-themed dog treats and toys for the four-legged

guests who enjoy the celebration in the Plaza’s dog park. The event is free, and everyone in the

community is welcome.

With one restaurant last year reporting such an influx of customers that they ran out of glasses and

another business selling out of their 409 Day special in just 20 minutes at midnight, the day is one

that both the community and the businesses enjoy. As an added incentive for people to get out and

enjoy the day, the City of Texas City is offering free custom 409 Day dog tags to anyone who attends

409 Fest and turns in a receipt from a participating business or a business card from a participating

event.

For more information on 409 Day, please visit www.texascitytx.gov.