Home NewsSportsSoftballTexas City High School is proud to announce Kennedi Dillow
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Texas City High School is proud to announce Kennedi Dillow

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

Texas City High School is proud to announce Kennedi Dillow as the new head coach of the Stingaree softball program.

Coach Dillow brings a championship background to the role. As a student-athlete at Deer Park High School, she helped the Lady Deer win two state championships before continuing her playing career at LeTourneau University, where she competed for conference championships.

After graduating, Dillow began her coaching career as a graduate assistant at LeTourneau. She later returned to her hometown and spent three years as an assistant coach with the Deer Park softball program.

Dillow joined Texas City High School as the varsity assistant for the 2026 season and will now lead the Stingarees into their next chapter.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

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