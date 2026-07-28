Texas City High School is proud to announce Kennedi Dillow as the new head coach of the Stingaree softball program.

Coach Dillow brings a championship background to the role. As a student-athlete at Deer Park High School, she helped the Lady Deer win two state championships before continuing her playing career at LeTourneau University, where she competed for conference championships.

After graduating, Dillow began her coaching career as a graduate assistant at LeTourneau. She later returned to her hometown and spent three years as an assistant coach with the Deer Park softball program.

Dillow joined Texas City High School as the varsity assistant for the 2026 season and will now lead the Stingarees into their next chapter.