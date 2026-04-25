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Protect the Democrat Machine at all costs? Accountability

by Publisher
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Editor’s Note: The Post Newspaper welcomes the opportunity to hear from our readers. However, The Post Newspaper neither condones nor supports the opinions of our guest columnists, 

 By Mark Mansuis and Bill Sargent

Recently, a once influential California member of the U.S. House of Representatives changed from being “famous” to “infamous.” Almost overnight, Eric Swalwell (D-CA-15), found himself on the opposite side of the Democrat machine. So, what happened?

Credible accusations from several women have been made that he had raped, assaulted, and/or sent lewd text messages to them. Reportedly this was a pattern over Swalwell’s entire congressional career, not just a one-time mistake. Inappropriate actions toward women is bad enough but Swalwell’s were known up until now, but overlooked and swept under the rug.

Reporters tried for ten years to draw public attention to his heinous actions but without getting any traction. A Fox News report by political journalist and author Steve Tavares recently brought the allegations surrounding his behavior toward women to light.  

This former congressman was once supported by influential Democrats, but continued to get a pass from his colleagues regarding his abhorrent behavior.  When asked about his intimate association with the Chinese spy, Fang Fang, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said “I don’t have any concern about Mr. Swalwell.”   He was serving on the intelligence committee and yet Pelosi blocked efforts for his removal from that important post. When asked about his conduct, Pelosi claimed complete ignorance, despite well publicized incredible investigated reporting.  

Swalwell was the leading Democrat in the California gubernatorial race with approximately 13%. California elects its governor by using a process that pits all candidates against each other in the primaries regardless of Party. If no candidate receives 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters move onto the November general election ballot. Before Swalwell ‘s downfall it looked like two Republicans were destined to be on the ballot in November. The two Republican candidates polled around 20% each, compared to Swalwell’s 13%.  

This was unacceptable to the California Democrat machine.  Something had to be done!  Swalwell was an easy target with his checkered past.  Pelosi, among others, abandoned her one-time friend.  Swalwell was forced to resign from Congress and the gubernatorial race as well.  Polls now show the six remaining candidates — four of whom are Democrats – polling very differently.  Tom Steyer, a wealthy Democrat elitist and Chad Bianco, the Riverside County Sheriff are tied at 14% by one poll. Steyer, a longtime critic of common-sense Republican policy, stood to gain the most with his war chest of billions of dollars.  

It’s a “crossroads” situation for California.  The state is broke with a shortfall now hovering around $265 billion within its pension funding alone.  Additionally, the state stands to lose several members of Congress in the next census.   With the continuation of the current fiscal practices under a Steyer governorship the state is likely headed for bankruptcy.  Yet, protecting the powerful Democrat machine seems more important than the use of common sense and wise financial practices.  

The story doesn’t end with Eric Swalwell. Credible reports are now surfacing that the junior Senator from Arizona is also under investigation for similar conduct. When the Democrat machine is in danger, no one is immune. It’s not about representing the people nor the protection of women. It ‘s, sadly about the protection of power and the machine. 

In a related story, the Congressional Ethics Committee has reportedly investigated twenty-eight sexual misconduct allegations over the last fifty years, with twenty of these being in the last ten years.  Some of these have never been completed due to members of Congress leaving the U.S. House of Representatives; in some cases, through resignation.   Official records show that $17.2 million in taxpayer money has been paid out to settle such cases since 1997.

The question is WHY?  If there wrong doing by a member of Congress, or even a staff member, shouldn’t they be personally responsible, not the taxpayers?  Where is the accountability in this?  

A recent book, God at Work by Gene Veith, makes the following observation “A political ruler who does not love and serve his people but exploits them for his own pride, greed, and lust for power – who uses his authority and the people under his care for his own selfish ends – is sinning against his God-given vocation [job].  God did not put him into this position for his own self-gratification. … Though the authority of his office remains, the ruler who misuses that office is subject to the judgment of God.”

There are two competing worldviews that conflict with each other. Is the party the most important thing OR is it the character of the individual and service to others?  We believe it’s the latter!  Those who we elect need to always remember they are there to serve their constituents and not themselves.   All too often, both Republican and Democrat politicians forget this or perhaps never learned it in the first place!  

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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