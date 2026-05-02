Commissioner Sid Miller Extends Call on President Trump, Federal Leaders to Immediately Suspend Gas Tax

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today called on President Donald J. Trump and Internal Revenue Service officials to temporarily suspend the federal gas tax to deliver relief to hardworking families and everyday Americans struggling under rising fuel costs.

“Working families are getting hammered every time they pull up to the pump,” Commissioner Miller said. “This is about moms and dads trying to get to work, pick up their kids, and make ends meet. The federal government shouldn’t be making it harder.”

Miller emphasized that high gas prices hit working Americans the hardest, especially those commuting long distances or living paycheck to paycheck.

“When fuel prices spike, it’s the folks driving to their jobs every day, the families budgeting every dollar, the small-town Americans who don’t have alternatives,” Miller said. “Temporarily suspending the federal gas tax would give them immediate, meaningful relief.”

Miller also pointed out that lowering fuel costs would ease pressure on household budgets across the board.