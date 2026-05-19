Galveston County Law Enforcement Announcing New Efforts to Combat Drunk Driving

Galveston County, Texas – Galveston County Sheriff Jimmy Fullen, Constable Blake Patton,
Constable Paul Edinburgh, Constable Derreck Rose, and Constable Justin West will be joined by
Galveston County District Attorney Kenneth Cusick, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for a press conference unveiling a new campaign
aimed at combatting drunk driving in Galveston County.
During the press conference, officials will unveil a new public service announcement (PSA)
video and discuss ongoing enforcement efforts as Galveston County enters the busy summer
season.
The press conference will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Galveston
County Sheriff’s Office, located at 601 54th Street, Galveston, Texas 77551.
Efforts are already underway, with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office reporting an uptick in
DWI arrests. Officials want to remind the public that drinking and driving is illegal, dangerous,
and will not be tolerated in Galveston County.
Press Conference Details:
Date: 5/19/2026
Time: 10:00am
Location: Galveston County Sheriff’s Office
601 54th Street
Galveston, Texas 77551
For questions regarding the press conference, contact Galveston County Sheriff’s Office
Chief Deputy Melencio Villarreal at 409-766-2369.
#
Galveston County is located in southeast Texas, immediately south and east of Harris County and the city of
Houston. It is the home to a population of more than 370,000 residents. For more information about Galveston
County, visit the county homepage at www.galvestoncountytx.gov.