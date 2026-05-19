Galveston County Law Enforcement Announcing New Efforts to Combat Drunk Driving

Galveston County, Texas – Galveston County Sheriff Jimmy Fullen, Constable Blake Patton,

Constable Paul Edinburgh, Constable Derreck Rose, and Constable Justin West will be joined by

Galveston County District Attorney Kenneth Cusick, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for a press conference unveiling a new campaign

aimed at combatting drunk driving in Galveston County.

During the press conference, officials will unveil a new public service announcement (PSA)

video and discuss ongoing enforcement efforts as Galveston County enters the busy summer

season.

The press conference will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Galveston

County Sheriff’s Office, located at 601 54th Street, Galveston, Texas 77551.

Efforts are already underway, with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office reporting an uptick in

DWI arrests. Officials want to remind the public that drinking and driving is illegal, dangerous,

and will not be tolerated in Galveston County.

Press Conference Details:

Date: 5/19/2026

Time: 10:00am

Location: Galveston County Sheriff’s Office

601 54th Street

Galveston, Texas 77551

For questions regarding the press conference, contact Galveston County Sheriff’s Office

Chief Deputy Melencio Villarreal at 409-766-2369.

#

Galveston County is located in southeast Texas, immediately south and east of Harris County and the city of

Houston. It is the home to a population of more than 370,000 residents. For more information about Galveston

County, visit the county homepage at www.galvestoncountytx.gov.