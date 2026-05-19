Home NewsGalveston County Law Enforcement Announcing New Efforts to Combat Drunk Driving
News

Galveston County Law Enforcement Announcing New Efforts to Combat Drunk Driving

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Galveston County, Texas – Galveston County Sheriff Jimmy Fullen, Constable Blake Patton,
Constable Paul Edinburgh, Constable Derreck Rose, and Constable Justin West will be joined by
Galveston County District Attorney Kenneth Cusick, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for a press conference unveiling a new campaign
aimed at combatting drunk driving in Galveston County.
During the press conference, officials will unveil a new public service announcement (PSA)
video and discuss ongoing enforcement efforts as Galveston County enters the busy summer
season.
The press conference will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Galveston
County Sheriff’s Office, located at 601 54th Street, Galveston, Texas 77551.
Efforts are already underway, with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office reporting an uptick in
DWI arrests. Officials want to remind the public that drinking and driving is illegal, dangerous,
and will not be tolerated in Galveston County.
Press Conference Details:
Date: 5/19/2026
Time: 10:00am
Location: Galveston County Sheriff’s Office

601 54th Street
Galveston, Texas 77551

For questions regarding the press conference, contact Galveston County Sheriff’s Office
Chief Deputy Melencio Villarreal at 409-766-2369.

#

Galveston County is located in southeast Texas, immediately south and east of Harris County and the city of
Houston. It is the home to a population of more than 370,000 residents. For more information about Galveston
County, visit the county homepage at www.galvestoncountytx.gov.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

LNG Exporting from the Shores of Texas

Early voting in runoffs ends Friday

Secretary Nelson Highlights Voting Resources for Military and Overseas Texans During Military...

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Sends Let­ters Pro­hibit­ing Over 130 Texas Cities from...

Texas City to canvass election results, swear in Mayor and Commissioners at...

Top lawmakers back lifting camp safety law

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper