Home NewsCommunityGuest ArticleThe United States faces growing threats from cartel networks, illegal immigration, and Islamic influence operations inside the country.
Guest Article

The United States faces growing threats from cartel networks, illegal immigration, and Islamic influence operations inside the country.

by Publisher
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This warning was given to federal lawmakers by TPPF fellow Ammon Blair, a former Border Patrol agent, this week who linked mass migration to foreign terrorist organizations. He cited a controversial 1991 Muslim Brotherhood memorandum calling for efforts to “eliminate and destroy Western civilization from within.”

“These networks operate through nonprofits, charities, educational institutions, advocacy groups, media ecosystems, and political organizations,” Blair said, alleging they seek “institutional entrenchment” inside the United States.

Gov. Greg Abbott has recently designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations and ordered investigations into alleged Islamic courts operating in Texas.

Lawmakers and witnesses discussed potential legislative responses aimed at combating Islamic extremism and radicalization. Proposals raised during the hearing included stronger vetting standards for foreign nationals from high-risk regions, expanded state cooperation with federal counterterrorism investigations, increased oversight of foreign-funded nonprofits and religious institutions, and legislation prohibiting the use of foreign or religious legal codes in place of constitutional law in state courts. 

In what later turned into a viral moment, Blair sharply criticized Biden-era border policies, saying Border Patrol agents were “mandated to look the other way under prosecutorial discretion.”

“We released known terrorists where we didn’t know it until after the fact,” he testified.

He said foreign nationals from Iran entered the United States using falsified Venezuelan documents and argued federal authorities lacked the ability to verify identities, sponsors, or countries of origin.

Blair further cited reports that more than 600,000 foreign nationals were released into the country under incomplete or non-disclosed records, creating ongoing challenges for ICE enforcement operations.

Just because President Trump closed the border doesn’t mean we can move on. Texans must continue to stay vigilant in the fight to protect our communities. 

Brian Phillips

Chief Communications Officer

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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