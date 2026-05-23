The United States faces growing threats from cartel networks, illegal immigration, and Islamic influence operations inside the country.

This warning was given to federal lawmakers by TPPF fellow Ammon Blair, a former Border Patrol agent, this week who linked mass migration to foreign terrorist organizations. He cited a controversial 1991 Muslim Brotherhood memorandum calling for efforts to “eliminate and destroy Western civilization from within.”

“These networks operate through nonprofits, charities, educational institutions, advocacy groups, media ecosystems, and political organizations,” Blair said, alleging they seek “institutional entrenchment” inside the United States.

Gov. Greg Abbott has recently designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations and ordered investigations into alleged Islamic courts operating in Texas.

Lawmakers and witnesses discussed potential legislative responses aimed at combating Islamic extremism and radicalization. Proposals raised during the hearing included stronger vetting standards for foreign nationals from high-risk regions, expanded state cooperation with federal counterterrorism investigations, increased oversight of foreign-funded nonprofits and religious institutions, and legislation prohibiting the use of foreign or religious legal codes in place of constitutional law in state courts.

In what later turned into a viral moment, Blair sharply criticized Biden-era border policies, saying Border Patrol agents were “mandated to look the other way under prosecutorial discretion.”

“We released known terrorists where we didn’t know it until after the fact,” he testified.

He said foreign nationals from Iran entered the United States using falsified Venezuelan documents and argued federal authorities lacked the ability to verify identities, sponsors, or countries of origin.

Blair further cited reports that more than 600,000 foreign nationals were released into the country under incomplete or non-disclosed records, creating ongoing challenges for ICE enforcement operations.

Just because President Trump closed the border doesn’t mean we can move on. Texans must continue to stay vigilant in the fight to protect our communities.

Brian Phillips

Chief Communications Officer