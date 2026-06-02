Key features for an outdoor TV room

An outdoor living area can provide a welcome space for residents and guests to gather on beautiful days and nights. The appeal of outdoor living is undeniable, and homeowners working with a blank canvas in their backyards, or working with an aging area in need of a complete overhaul, can tailor their spaces to meet their own unique wants.

Many homeowners are building outdoor living spaces around a TV room where they can host movie nights and game watches under the stars. Data from the National Association of Realtors® indicates that such spaces are worth homeowners’ investment, as a new patio can recoup as much as 95 percent at resale. When planning an outdoor TV room, homeowners can look to these features to make the space as enjoyable as possible.

· Outdoor TV enclosure: The cost of an outdoor TV enclosure will depend on the size of the television, but it likely won’t break the bank regardless of how large a television is. Many enclosures for televisions up to 65 inches can be had for less than $500. Enclosures are important because most are weather-resistant and some are shatterproof. In addition, an enclosure protects the television when no one is home or outside, ensuring windy or stormy afternoons when debris or branches might be flying near the television won’t damage the device.

· Sound capability: An outdoor TV room likely won’t be used as frequently as indoor spaces, so a sizable investment in a sound system to accommodate outdoor viewing may not be necessary. But you may want to enhance the sound for outdoor movie nights or game watches. If you’re mounting the television on an exterior wall, a pair of speakers can flank the TV on each side. If the television is going to be placed on an outdoor TV stand, a soundbar built for outdoor use should suffice.

· Lighting: It’s easy to overlook lighting when planning an outdoor TV room. However, once the sun goes down, it may feel odd and a little uncomfortable if the only light is coming from the television itself. Some ambient lighting that’s attached to a pergola or built into a pavillion can help illuminate the space where you’ll be watching TV.

· Comfortable seating: It’s unlikely you would feel comfortable watching a movie or game indoors if you spent the whole time sitting in your dining room chairs. And it’s equally important to prioritize comfortable seating in an outdoor TV space rather than just dragging patio dining table chairs or even adirondack chairs over to the TV area when you’re about to watch something. Some cushioned outdoor furniture will enhance the viewing experience for everyone.

· Fan: A ceiling fan attached to a pavillion or a wall-mounted fan or two directing air toward the seating area can keep pesky bugs at bay and provide a little cooling relief on warm nights.

Outdoor TV rooms are wildly popular. A few creature comforts can make these spaces even more inviting. OL267953