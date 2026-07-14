Port of Galveston’s Newest Cruise Terminal Earns LEED Silver Certification

Port Also Green Marine-Certified 5th Consecutive Year for Environmental Performance

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

GALVESTON, Texas (July 8, 2026) – The Port of Galveston’s Cruise Terminal 16 has been recognized for meeting high standards for environmentally sustainable design, construction and operations with Silver certification under the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program.

Opened in 2025, the port’s newest terminal was developed with a focus on environmental responsibility, energy efficiency and long-term sustainability. Features include energy-efficient building systems, water-saving fixtures, environmentally responsible construction materials, a reduced parking footprint, reduced outdoor lighting impacts, and water-efficient landscaping.

By converting decades-old warehouses into a state-of-the-art,165,000-square-foot terminal, the project reused approximately 85 percent of existing structural elements, significantly reducing materials consumption and other environmental impacts associated with new construction.

Galveston Wharves Port Director and CEO Rodger Rees said, “We’re especially proud of this award because it’s another milestone in our progress as a Green Marine-certified port to improve air quality, reduce waste and take other steps to reduce environmental impacts on the waterfront.”

Rees said that Green Marine recently recertified the port for environmental performance for the fifth consecutive year, reaffirming the port’s commitment to environmental stewardship and continuous improvement in sustainability in its maritime operations. The port first achieved the voluntary maritime industry certification in 2021 and has successfully maintained the rigorous environmental certification annually since then.

Rees noted that this is the second cruise terminal at the port to earn LEED certification. Cruise Terminal 10, home to Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, boasts LEED Gold certification, as well as LEED Zero Energy and LEED Zero Carbon certifications.

The LEED rating system is the world’s most widely used green building certification program. LEED-certified buildings are designed to reduce energy and water consumption, lower greenhouse gas emissions, improve indoor environmental quality and support sustainable construction practices.

“Working with long-time port partners architectural firm Bermello Ajamil & Partners and construction contractor Hensel Phelps, the port delivered a beautiful, environmentally sustainable cruise complex on time and on budget,” Rees said. “It also allowed us to welcome two of the world’s major international cruise lines – MSC and Norwegian, giving our 46-million-person drive market two more great cruise vacation options. It meets cruise industry needs for future growth and the port’s mission of being a major economic engine for business and jobs growth.”

In April, Houston Business Journal recognized the Cruise Terminal 16 as one of the best real estate projects in greater Houston with a Landmark Award for design, economic impact and environmental sustainability.