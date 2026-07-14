Secretary of Energy Chris Wright Announces Newly Appointed Members of the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced the newly appointed members of the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board (SEAB), an important component of DOE’s strategy to unleash American energy dominance and ensure continued U.S. leadership in scientific and technological innovation.

SEAB members are appointed for a two-year term and include leaders from research and education, exploration and production, energy financing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and more. The board meets quarterly to advise the Secretary on emerging issues related to DOE’s activities and to provide recommendations for improving the Department’s operations.

“It’s an honor to welcome these exceptional leaders to the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said. “Their diverse backgrounds and expertise will be invaluable as we work together to expand access to affordable, reliable, and secure American energy.”

The appointed members of the SEAB, whose terms expire in May 2028, are listed alphabetically below: