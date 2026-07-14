Home NewsSecretary of Energy Chris Wright Announces Newly Appointed Members of the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board
News

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright Announces Newly Appointed Members of the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced the newly appointed members of the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board (SEAB), an important component of DOE’s strategy to unleash American energy dominance and ensure continued U.S. leadership in scientific and technological innovation.

SEAB members are appointed for a two-year term and include leaders from research and education, exploration and production, energy financing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and more. The board meets quarterly to advise the Secretary on emerging issues related to DOE’s activities and to provide recommendations for improving the Department’s operations.

“It’s an honor to welcome these exceptional leaders to the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said. “Their diverse backgrounds and expertise will be invaluable as we work together to expand access to affordable, reliable, and secure American energy.”

The appointed members of the SEAB, whose terms expire in May 2028, are listed alphabetically below:

  • , Former Executive, Vitol
  • Eimear P. Bonner, CFO, Chevron
  • Cody Campbell, Co-CEO, Double Eagle Holdings
  • Joseph W. Craft III, CEO, Alliance Resources Partners
  • Alex Cranberg, Chairman, Aspect Energy
  • Bill Fehrman, Chairman of the Board of Directors, President and CEO, American Electric Power
  • Jack Fusco, Chairman, President and CEO, Cheniere
  • Tag Greason, Co-CEO, QTS Data Centers
  • Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO, SC Johnson
  • Doug Kimmelman, Founder and Executive Chairman, Energy Capital Partners
  • Steve Koonin, Edward Teller Senior Fellow, Stanford University’s Hoover Institution
  • Maryann Mannen, Chairman, President and CEO, Marathon
  • Lucian Niemeyer, CEO, Building Cyber Security
  • Michael Polsky, Founder and Executive Chairman, Invenergy
  • Mike Rowe, CEO, mikeroweWORKS Foundation
  • J. Clay Sell, CEO, X-energy
  • George Solich, President and CEO, FourPoint Energy
  • Scott Strazik, President and CEO, GE Vernova
  • Vladimir Troy, VP of AI Infrastructure, NVIDIA
  • Wil VanLoh, Founder and CEO, Quantum Capital Group

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Texas home insurers see record profits

Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures $45 Million Settlement with Cash App for...

Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures Legal Victory to End Illegal Wind Turbine...

Abbott wants ban on data centers in rural neighborhoods

Attorney General Ken Paxton Investigates StubHub for Failing to Provide FIFA World...

Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures Over $13 Million from Walmart to Ensure...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper