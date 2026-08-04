Home NewsCommunityObituaryKenneth Leon Mathis Sr.
Obituary

Kenneth Leon Mathis Sr.

by Publisher
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March 25, 1942 – July 25, 2026

Ken Mathis Sr., 84, raised in Kansas City, Kansas and resided in Texas City, Texas, passed away on July 25, 2026.

Born on March 25, 1942, Ken lived a full life rooted in hard work and deep love for his family. He worked for the Rock Island Railroad and Braniff Airlines before becoming self-employed at Rust and Dust Resale.

Above all, Ken cherished time with those closest to him. A warm-hearted and kind man, he found his greatest joy in life with his family—especially his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ken was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Mathis, and his granddaughter, Julie Burgin.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Diane Mathis; his daughter, Deneene Burgin; his son, Ken Mathis Jr.; his grandchildren, JD Burgin, Arron Mathis, and Courtney DelBosque; and his great-grandchildren, Callie Joy, Brynlee, Gavin, Beckett, Aubrey, Charlotte, and Silas.

He will be remembered for his gentle spirit, his quick-witted humor, and the happiness he found in the company of the people he loved most.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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