Kenneth Leon Mathis Sr.

March 25, 1942 – July 25, 2026

Ken Mathis Sr., 84, raised in Kansas City, Kansas and resided in Texas City, Texas, passed away on July 25, 2026.

Born on March 25, 1942, Ken lived a full life rooted in hard work and deep love for his family. He worked for the Rock Island Railroad and Braniff Airlines before becoming self-employed at Rust and Dust Resale.

Above all, Ken cherished time with those closest to him. A warm-hearted and kind man, he found his greatest joy in life with his family—especially his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ken was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Mathis, and his granddaughter, Julie Burgin.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Diane Mathis; his daughter, Deneene Burgin; his son, Ken Mathis Jr.; his grandchildren, JD Burgin, Arron Mathis, and Courtney DelBosque; and his great-grandchildren, Callie Joy, Brynlee, Gavin, Beckett, Aubrey, Charlotte, and Silas.

He will be remembered for his gentle spirit, his quick-witted humor, and the happiness he found in the company of the people he loved most.