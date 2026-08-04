Who Let the Dogs In

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) has introduced its new pawfessional membership, a novel membership category inspired by Tito the Texas Island Poodle, Galveston’s official Pawsitive Experience Officer.

GRCC reports the membership was created to recognize animals that make a positive impact through business advocacy, tourism promotion, charitable involvement, and community engagement. The pawfessional membership celebrates those who help strengthen the island they represent. Tito is the founding and charter member.

“Tito has become one of Galveston’s most recognizable ambassadors,” said Gina Spagnola, President and CEO of GRCC. “His passion for supporting local businesses, promoting our island, and giving back to the community made him the perfect choice to launch this new membership category. We are proud to welcome him as our founding charter member.”

The idea for the pawfessional membership originated with Tito and his owner, Michelle Beckwith, who envisioned a way for ambassador animals to actively support the business communities they represent.

“Tito’s mission has always been simple,” said Michelle Beckwith. “Support local businesses. Support local nonprofits. Support pet adoption. Everything he does is centered around encouraging people to experience Galveston, support the businesses that make our island special, and consider adopting their next pet from a shelter.”

Tito officially joined the Chamber with a $150 membership fee. The fee includes a $100 annual membership and a voluntary $50 donation to the Galveston Island Humane Society.

As a rescue dog adopted from the Humane Society, supporting the organization remains central to Tito’s mission. He will continue to promote “Adopt, Don’t Shop,” encouraging families to consider shelter pets and support the Galveston Island Humane Society.

It is rumored that other pawed animals on the island are anxious to know whether GRCC’s pawfessional membership will be inclusive of other species such as cats. This is possibly an evolving story, and if the Post Newspaper learns of other species of pawed animals being accepted for pawfessional membership in the GRCC, we will keep the public updated.

We wish Tito much success in his leading role and new membership status.

You can follow Tito and his role at @titothetexasislandpoodle.