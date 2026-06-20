New partnership with Wellpoint helps Galveston Diaper Bank meet diaper needs in the Greater Houston area

New program will provide 50 diapers a month for 75 local families with infants

Galveston, TX – Today, Wellpoint and the Galveston Diaper Bank announced a new program designed to expand access to diapers for local families with infants and young children, helping reduce financial strain while generating evidence on how meeting basic material needs can improve maternal and child health outcomes.

Diapers are a recurring and often significant out-of-pocket expense for families and are not covered by most public assistance programs. Diaper insecurity has been linked to increased parental stress, missed childcare and healthcare appointments, and adverse maternal and child health outcomes. That’s why Wellpoint, which helps improve health care access and quality for more than half a million Texans who participate in the state’s Medicaid programs, has launched a new Houston-based partnership with the Galveston Diaper Bank to provide free diapers to families.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to improving the whole health of Texans which means addressing the numerous factors that impact health, including the rising cost pressures facing families,” said Greg Thompson, president, Wellpoint Texas. “By improving access to essential items such as diapers through the trusted Galveston Diaper Bank, we can support healthier outcomes for local mothers and children.”

Through the partnership, 75 infants will receive 50 diapers each month. Participating families are identified by Wellpoint, while the Galveston Diaper Bank will coordinate distribution and community support efforts through its established local network.

“Partnerships with organizations like Wellpoint are incredibly meaningful because diaper insecurity is a hidden but very real challenge affecting nearly 1 in 2 families with young children,” said Leslie Garza, Director of Diaper Bank Operations at St Vincent’s House in Galveston.

Garza said the effects of diaper insecurity extend far beyond finances. Many parents must choose between diapers and other necessities such as rent, food, transportation, childcare, or utilities.

“What many people do not always see is the emotional toll this can take on families,” she said. “Parents and caregivers already carrying stress and financial hardship often experience feelings of guilt, shame, anxiety, and exhaustion when they cannot consistently provide enough diapers for their child.”

Research increasingly shows that diaper insecurity is linked to higher caregiver stress, disruptions in childcare and employment, and poorer maternal and child health outcomes. Something as simple as access to clean diapers can affect a parent’s ability to work, a child’s comfort and health, and the stability of an entire household.

Support from Wellpoint will help expand access to these essential items while strengthening community partnerships and raising awareness about diaper and incontinence hygiene insecurity across Texas communities.

“Just as importantly, this partnership reminds families that their community sees them, values them, and cares about their wellbeing,” Garza said. “From tiny hands to wise hearts, dignity begins with essentials, because every baby and senior deserves comfort, care, and hope.”

About Galveston Diaper Bank

The Galveston Diaper Bank provides diapers, wipes, adult incontinence supplies and feminine products to create a healthier, more dignified environment for low-income and vulnerable families in Galveston County. Last year, Galveston Diaper Bank served over 2 million products to 8,000 babies, toddlers, teens, senior citizens and disabled individuals. It is also one of a handful of organizations in Texas providing free incontinence supplies and the only one in Galveston County. For more information about the Galveston Diaper Bank or how to get involved, please visit www.galvestondiaperbank.org.

About Wellpoint

Wellpoint, part of the Elevance Health family, focuses on improving members’ physical health as well as the behavioral and social drivers that impact it through a comprehensive suite of Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial products. The Wellpoint companies offer healthcare services for consumers at every stage of life seeking to make the right care decisions. For more information, please visit wellpoint.com.