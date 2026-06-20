Clearly Canadian: Astros Visit Toronto to Open Road Trip

The Astros won’t have time to adjust after Sunday’s game against the Guardians, as they will immediately head out to Toronto to meet the Blue Jays for a three-game series that will have a pair of evening starts sandwiched between a Tuesday afternoon matchup.

Sunday: The Astros close out their homestand with a 1:10 PM start against the Guardians. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 12:30 PM with the pregame show.

Monday: Oh, Canada awaits the Astros as they open a series at the defending American League champion Blue Jays at 6:07 PM. Space City Home Network hits the air at 5:30 PM with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The middle game between the Astros and Blue Jays starts early, with Space City Home Network beginning coverage at 2:30 PM with the pregame show, leading into the first pitch at 3:07 PM.