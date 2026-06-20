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Port of Galveston Seeking to Unlock Pelican Island’s Full Potential

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By Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves Port director and CEO  

Now is the time for the Galveston Wharves to unlock the full potential of its undeveloped land on Pelican Island. The port owns 357 acres of prime waterfront acreage, including 100 acres on Galveston Harbor adjacent to Davie Defense – Gulf Copper’s new shipbuilding operation.

The port proposes to build a multi-use berth to support the $1 billion shipbuilding project and other growth opportunities, including roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) cargo and much-needed LNG marine fuel bunkering. 

The proposed berth will be located on one of the state’s few underdeveloped, large-scale deepwater port sites. This essential infrastructure will give the shipbuilding project critical logistics support to reduce supply chain bottlenecks and accelerate contract delivery and jobs creation.

We propose to fund the estimated $40 million berth and other infrastructure improvements with port operating reserves supplemented with federal and state grants. 

In addition to supporting the shipbuilding expansion, this project will provide the following benefits to the region:

  • Create a new LNG bunkering site for cruise and cargo ships 
  • Expand the port’s cargo handling capacity to generate more revenue and jobs
  • Enhance regional and national cargo movement

We’ve had plans for Pelican Island for some time, but the Davie Defense – Gulf Copper expansion is the catalyst to make these plans a reality. 

On June 1, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined Davie Defense – Gulf Copper and federal officials at a groundbreaking ceremony for the $1 billion modernization of Davie Defense’s Coast Guard icebreaker production facilities in Galveston and Port Arthur. This project is the state’s first complex shipbuilding project in decades. 

The port’s proposed 1,000-foot-long berth, 500-foot-long dock and mooring structures, as well as upland improvements, would also open Pelican Island to more cargo business for port ro-ro tenants and their customers. 

Having completed our $106 million project to expand and improve our West Port Cargo Complex in Galveston Island, we can continue to meet growing demand for additional cargo-handling acreage and add more waterfront jobs with improvements on Pelican Island.

The berth also would spur development of a long-discussed LNG bunkering facility to supply cruise and cargo ships with clean fuel. Serving the new and growing fleet of LNG-powered ships will improve regional air quality and attract newer cruise ships to homeport in Galveston.

An LNG developer is pursuing a comprehensive marine LNG fueling solution for the port that would include a modular production facility and LNG marine bunkering. Some of those operations would be located on Pelican Island.

I expect renewed interest in Pelican Island to also prompt interested parties to find a viable, long-term solution to replacing the outdated Pelican Island Bridge with an affordable design that includes road and rail needs. 

Our 20-Year Strategic Master Plan also identifies a need for road improvements to the proposed cargo terminal to facilitate truck circulation and prepare the island for cargo yard and berth development. 

It’s exciting to see the port’s plans for Pelican Island, our next great growth opportunity, coming into focus.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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