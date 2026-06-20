Home NewsCommunityScholarshipTHE NICK GARY FOUNDATION NAMES ITS 2026 SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
Scholarship

THE NICK GARY FOUNDATION NAMES ITS 2026 SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

The Nick Gary Foundation is extremely honored and proud to introduce the 2026 recipients. Ten outstanding and amazing students will each receive a $1,000 scholarship in Nick’s memory by helping them to take the next step towards their academic and personal goals. Their ambition, resilience and leadership embody the legacy we honor in Nick. Congratulations to all the recipients and best wishes on your next journey.

Screenshot

1) Mauri Day – La Marque High School, will attend Southern University A&M College and will major in Nursing

2) Ruby Heredia – La Marque High School, will attend Texas State University and will major in Civil Engineering

3) Giselle Jackson – Ball High School, will attend the University of Texas at San Antonio and will major in Elementary Education

4) Mallory Richardson – Santa Fe High School, will attend Grayson College and will major in Kinesiology

5) Bralyn Harris – Texas City High School, will attend Texas A&M University and will major in Civil Engineering

6) Andrew Hipp – Texas City High School, will attend Texas A&M University and will major in Chemical Engineering

7) Elaina Flores – Clear Springs High School, will attend Baylor University and major in Marketing

8) Kori McMahon – Dulles High School, will attend Houston City College and major in English Education

9) Bra’Nya Cox – Dickinson High School, will attend Texas Southern University and major in Early Childhood

10) Haley Holifield – Clear Springs High School, will attend the University of Houston and major in Biology

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper