THE NICK GARY FOUNDATION NAMES ITS 2026 SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

The Nick Gary Foundation is extremely honored and proud to introduce the 2026 recipients. Ten outstanding and amazing students will each receive a $1,000 scholarship in Nick’s memory by helping them to take the next step towards their academic and personal goals. Their ambition, resilience and leadership embody the legacy we honor in Nick. Congratulations to all the recipients and best wishes on your next journey.

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1) Mauri Day – La Marque High School, will attend Southern University A&M College and will major in Nursing

2) Ruby Heredia – La Marque High School, will attend Texas State University and will major in Civil Engineering

3) Giselle Jackson – Ball High School, will attend the University of Texas at San Antonio and will major in Elementary Education

4) Mallory Richardson – Santa Fe High School, will attend Grayson College and will major in Kinesiology

5) Bralyn Harris – Texas City High School, will attend Texas A&M University and will major in Civil Engineering

6) Andrew Hipp – Texas City High School, will attend Texas A&M University and will major in Chemical Engineering

7) Elaina Flores – Clear Springs High School, will attend Baylor University and major in Marketing

8) Kori McMahon – Dulles High School, will attend Houston City College and major in English Education

9) Bra’Nya Cox – Dickinson High School, will attend Texas Southern University and major in Early Childhood

10) Haley Holifield – Clear Springs High School, will attend the University of Houston and major in Biology