Port of Galveston Planning for Cruise Growth with Traffic, Mobility Studies

By Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves Port Director and CEO

As the Port of Galveston implements its updated 20-Year Strategic Master Plan, we’re analyzing the mobility and economic impacts of a fifth cruise terminal at Pier 14. A recently completed comprehensive traffic study for the proposed terminal shows minimal traffic impacts on Harborside Drive and other roadways used to access the port’s east cruise area.

We’re also preparing to hire a consultant to complete the first phase of a broader mobility study for an area bound by Galveston Harbor and 14th, 33rd and Church streets, which encompasses portions of port property, adjacent neighborhoods and downtown Galveston. The consultant will analyze existing conditions, evaluate increased demand from future port growth and present mitigation solutions for increased traffic.

Per the port’s master plan, the new terminal would be located between terminals 10 and 16. An economic impact study shows that a fifth cruise terminal will significantly boost the regional economy with the following:

1,500 jobs

$91.5 million in personal income

$278 million in direct business revenue

$7.9 million in state and local taxes

The city of Galveston and its taxpayers also will benefit directly through cruise passenger and parking fee agreements with the port. In 2025 the port paid the city more than $3 million, including more than $2.2 million in passenger and parking fees. As the port’s cruise business grows so does this revenue. In 2026, the port projects to pay the city a total of $4 million.

Those who attended our master plan public meetings know that the plan also envisions an exciting new commercial area, including the Battleship Texas at Pier 15, hotels, retail, restaurants, greenspace and multifamily housing to benefit residents and visitors alike. This will further boost the local economy with jobs, business revenue, and hotel and sales tax revenues.

Our 20-Year Strategic Master Plan, first adopted by the Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees in 2019, incorporates mobility into all phases of port growth. We’ve already built a 2-mile-long internal roadway, onsite parking, and new roads to facilitate traffic circulation and help ease congestion in and around cruise terminals.

Traffic Analysis Results

As we plan for a fifth terminal, we’ll incorporate recommendations from the completed traffic study as well as lessons learned from our first four terminals. The comprehensive, 107-page traffic study by an independent engineering firm assessed roadway operations, identified issues and provided recommendations to improve traffic operations.

Engineers concluded that traffic during peak terminal operations would result in minimal delays at the 14th Street-Harborside Drive intersection that could be mitigated with a longer eastbound left-turn lane and flashing yellow arrow signals for eastbound and westbound turns. Simulations also showed no traffic congestion on surrounding roadways resulting from terminal operations.

Mobility Study to Come

As you can see, we’ll begin Phase 1 of this new mobility study on a strong foundation of research from this traffic study and our master plan, as well as city and port Comprehensive Safety Action Plans.

Mobility plans look beyond traffic flow to understand and improve upon how vehicles and pedestrians move. As Galveston’s popularity as a cruise and tourism destination grows, managing pedestrian and vehicular traffic is key to sustainable economic growth.