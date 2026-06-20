Home NewsCommunitySodalis Texas City is sharing the story of a local father whose legacy spans five generations and whose commitment to learning never stopped.
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Sodalis Texas City is sharing the story of a local father whose legacy spans five generations and whose commitment to learning never stopped.

by Publisher
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Pete Rygaard is the father of five children, grandfather of 13 grandchildren, great-grandfather of 23 great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandfather of four. Together with his wife of nearly 75 years, Pete built a family legacy rooted in love, service, education, and lifelong curiosity.

Pete’s impact extends far beyond his family. He worked for Union Carbide for more than 50 years and spent four decades teaching at College of the Mainland, helping educate and mentor generations of students. Even after a lifetime of teaching others, Pete continued pursuing his own education, becoming the college’s oldest graduate when he earned his degree with honors at age 85.

His dedication to serving others also included years as a Boy Scout leader, softball coach, and active member of the Lions Club. Whether mentoring young people, teaching in the classroom, or supporting his community, Pete has spent his life helping others succeed.

“Pete’s story is a wonderful example of how one person’s influence can impact generations,” said Marissa Simonds, Regional Director of Life Engagement for Sodalis Living. “His dedication to family, education, service, and lifelong learning continues to inspire everyone who knows him. He reminds us that it’s never too late to pursue a goal or make a difference in someone else’s life.”

Pete is available for interviews ahead of Father’s Day on June 21 and can discuss:
• Raising a family that now spans five generations
• The secrets behind nearly 75 years of marriage
• His 40-year career teaching at College of the Mainland
• Becoming a college graduate with honors at age 85
• Why lifelong learning remains important at every age
• Lessons he’s passed down to children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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