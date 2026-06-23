Our world is not meant to be perfect

The Lord has given most of us a good life filled with blessings, but with me, no matter how much “stuff” we accumulate, it does not bring spiritual contentment or joy. And in all honesty, it’s not supposed to. I’ve been around a while, and lately I’m rarely pleased with anything. I realize I’m probably too picky, but I have a standard that simply wants what I pay for. It seems no matter how much I spend, there are always details that disappoint me. For example, over the years we’ve had a lot of remodeling work done on our home, as most of you know, it’s not cheap. The problem is that instead of skilled craftsmen who take pride in their work, there is now an army of people who try to hurry and finish a job without the conviction of doing it right.

Another area I’m growing weary of is the food industry. In our area, there are only a few places that serve decent meals, while the overwhelming majority of restaurants have disgruntled employees, and this lackadaisical attitude shows up in their service and their products. I do not believe it’s demanding too much to have an expectation to be satisfied with my purchase. Again, it’s obvious in our day and age that most people do not want to work, and couldn’t care less about doing what they are paid to do. Whether it be new cars, new houses, clothing, vacations, or whatever, it seems that very few things are what we dreamed they would be. Surprise: it was never intended to. Even Solomon, who had everything, was depressed because nothing on earth can spiritually satisfy or take the place of our personal relationship with God.

I’ve often wondered if my expectations are unrealistic, but I just believe that when we pay for something, we deserve a quality product and quality service. It’s one thing to make a mistake, but when there is no effort or concern to give people what they pay for, this is unacceptable. Controlling how we react to disappointments can help our emotional roller coasters, and when we recognize that flaws and failures will always be with us, it allows us to appreciate the small victories when they happen. How encouraging it is to imagine that many of our loved ones, our new name, our new body, our inheritance, and citizenship, along with crowns and rewards, are all a part of our glorious and “perfect” future. How wonderful to know that heaven will be filled with endless praise, everlasting joy, perfect peace, and contentment without darkness, discouragement, or disappointment.

We are only briefly passing through this “imperfect” world, and the only thing we will take with us when we leave is an account of how we lived. It’s sad but true that not everyone is concerned with their eternal destiny. We are graciously given eternal life when we repent, confess, obey, and receive Christ as our Lord who willingly paid our ransom. Billy Graham is quoted, “I will not go to heaven because I am a preacher. I’m going to heaven entirely on the merit of the work of Christ. The most thrilling thing about heaven is that Jesus Christ will be there!” “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to His great mercy has caused us to be born-again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to obtain an inheritance which is imperishable and undefiled and will not fade away, reserved in heaven for you” (I Peter 1:3-4).

When we talk about hope, this usually means we are wondering if something is going to turn out the way we want, but there is a spiritual hope empowered by faith where we can definitely know that God is watching and listening, and that our prayers will be answered without having to worry or be afraid. Romans 15:13 reminds us, “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.” You see, those who trust and know God have been born again into an eternal inheritance that can never change or fail. Adam and Eve, and even the earth is under a curse, but there is coming a day when mediocrity will be no more. God has always been perfect, and in the future, we will be perfect, heaven will be perfect, and we will never be disappointed again.

Dr. Holland is an ordained minister, chaplain, teacher, and author. Read more about the Christian life at billyhollandministries.com.