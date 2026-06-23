SeatGeek promised first-row seats. I got section G instead!

Illustration by Dustin Elliott

Sean Thomas pays SeatGeek $2,744 for concert tickets advertised as “premium” floor seating in the first 5 rows with a VIP merchandise bundle. Instead, he receives tickets for Section G, far from the stage, and a VIP package that doesn’t match the artist’s official terms. Can he get his money back?

Q: I purchased concert tickets to see The Weeknd from SeatGeek for $2,744. The listing advertised “premium floor seating in the first 5 rows” and a special VIP merch bundle.

When I received my tickets, they were for Section G. That’s significantly farther from the stage than advertised. The VIP package I received didn’t match SetGeek’s official terms, which require nontransferability, in-person ID check, and on-site merchandise pickup. The listing falsely stated merchandise would be “shipped post-show.”

I contacted SeatGeek. First, a representative claimed that “first 5 rows” referred to a general zone, not literal seat rows. When I disproved that, SeatGeek offered me a promo code for an upcoming event. I declined.

Then SeatGeek redefined the stage layout. A representative asserted that runways are now considered part of the stage, attempting to retroactively justify my seat location. The company even uploaded a new seat map to support this narrative after I filed my complaint.

This pattern of shifting explanations demonstrates clear false advertising. SeatGeek refused to issue a refund or escalate the matter to its legal department, despite my formal written demands. Its Buyer Guarantee should protect me, but it won’t help. Can you help me get my $2,744 back? — Sean Thomas, Murphysboro, Ill.

A: SeatGeek should have refunded your purchase. Looking at the seat map, Section G does not include the first five rows, no matter what the company claims.

SeatGeek’s own policies require sellers to accurately describe tickets. Its Buyer Guarantee states you’ll receive “the same tickets you ordered.” You didn’t. The company should have honored its guarantee without the runaround.

The shifting explanations you received are troubling. First, SeatGeek claimed “first 5 rows” meant a zone. Then it seemed to redefine the stage itself. That’s not customer service; it’s creative writing.

It looks like you had the basics in terms of a paper trail. You had the tickets and screenshots of your chats with SeatGeek. Keep in mind that it’s easier to fix a problem like this when you immediately start a paper trail, retain all of your receipts, and stay off the phone.

You probably should have escalated your complaint sooner. I publish the names, numbers and email addresses of SeatGeek’s customer service executives on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org. A brief, polite email to one of them might have resolved this faster.

I’ve handled several SeatGeek cases before. In one recent case, a reader bought tickets when an opening act was advertised, but the performer had already dropped out. SeatGeek initially offered only a promo code. After I contacted the company, it issued a full refund.

In another case, SeatGeek failed to deliver football tickets and offered a 20 percent discount on future purchases. The customer had already bought airline tickets and hotel rooms. After my intervention, SeatGeek provided a 120 percent refund.

Your case follows a similar pattern. The original offer doesn’t match what you received. The company tries to minimize the problem with promo codes. Only when pushed does it consider a real solution.

I contacted SeatGeek on your behalf. The company told you the package you purchased was separate from the normal VIP package and that the seat you received “does match the description provided by the seller.”

“We can understand how your perceptions may have been different than the seller’s intentions in their listings,” a representative told you. The company provided you with a partial refund of $2,000 — $744 less than you’d paid.

The lesson here? Companies don’t always get it right the first time. Or the second time. Sometimes you need to push back. And sometimes you need help pushing back.

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy (https://elliottadvocacy.org), a nonprofit organization that helps consumers solve their problems. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help by contacting him at https://elliottadvocacy.org/help/

© 2026 Christopher Elliott.