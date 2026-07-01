Celebrating Beauty, Scholarship, and America’s 250th Anniversary

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Eight talented young women competing for the title of Miss Chinatown Houston are preparing for the July 25 competition. This year’s theme is “Celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary.”

For 54 years, young women from the Houston area have competed for the Miss Chinatown Houston title before advancing to San Francisco to compete for the national title. Reigning Miss Chinatown Houston 2025, Megan Martono, said she had a remarkable, life-changing year. She also brought home the title of Second Princess from the national competition in San Francisco.

One aspect of serving as Miss Chinatown Houston that surprised Martono was how much she learned about her own cultural heritage.

As this year’s contestants shared their experiences, the common theme was the many skills they have gained throughout the pageant process. They spoke about learning to walk confidently in high heels, apply makeup properly, improve their public speaking abilities, and, most importantly, develop greater self-confidence.

When asked if they were nervous about the upcoming pageant, the contestants said they were not. Instead, they expressed excitement and appreciation for the experience as they continue preparing for the competition.

The Miss Chinatown Houston pageant is a scholarship program sponsored by the Chinese American Citizens Alliance Lodge.

For more information about the pageant, visit:

https://www.cacahouston.net/miss-chinatown-houston.html