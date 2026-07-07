Abbott wants ban on data centers in rural neighborhoods

Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for a ban on data center construction in rural neighborhoods, according to the Houston Chronicle. Opposition to the facilities is growing because they require large amounts of electricity and water and can be noisy. The governor had previously touted Texas as “the epicenter of AI development.”

A recent poll by the University of Texas at Austin found that 62% of rural Texans, who vote heavily Republican, support the measure, the paper noted. Seven counties — Hays, Caldwell, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Somervell and Van Zandt — have now called for either a special session or for the issue of regulating data center construction to be a top priority at the next regular legislative session in January.

At a campaign stop in East Texas, Abbott reiterated the restrictions he has called for, including that new centers need to “bring their own power, reuse their own water, and do it in a way that reduces electricity costs for residents across our state.”

More than 480 “large” data centers have requested permission to connect to the ERCOT grid through 2032, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates most of the state’s power grid.

Most arrested by ICE in Texas have no criminal conviction

A Chronicle examination of immigrant arrest and detention data from February 2025 to February 2026 concludes that, despite President Trump’s vow to deport the “worst of the criminals,” a plurality of those arrested in Texas did not have criminal convictions or pending charges.

Statistics from the Deportation Data Project, which uses the federal Freedom of Information Act to obtain internal government immigration data, indicate that during that period, more than 38,100 immigrants with clean records were arrested in Texas, compared with 30,670 arrests of people with criminal convictions and about 22,720 with pending charges.

The number of arrests in Texas nearly doubled between February 2025 and February 2026, with arrests of non-criminals more than quadrupling during that period. ICE has often touted its arrests and detentions of criminal immigrants without providing proof of what crimes have been committed, the Chronicle reported.

“ICE’s use of detainers to imprison people without due process and, in many cases, without any charges pending or probable cause of any violation has raised serious constitutional concerns,” the American Civil Liberties Union wrote in a policy brief.

Abbott appoints Huffines to be state comptroller

Proving the adage that politics make for strange bedfellows, Abbott appointed the man who ran against him for governor just four years ago to be state comptroller for the rest of 2026. Don Huffines, a former state senator, defeated Kelly Hancock in the GOP primary for the position. Abbott had appointed Hancock, a former state senator, to the post when Glen Hegar resigned to become chancellor of the Texas A&M University System.

The Texas Tribune reported that Hancock resigned, effective at the end of this month.

“Don Huffines brings the right mix of business experience and conservative principles to this vital office,” Abbott said in a statement announcing the appointment.

Huffines, a 68-year-old businessman from the Dallas area, faces state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, D-Austin, in the November general election. She blasted the appointment, saying Huffines “can’t win on his own.”

The comptroller is responsible for key financial duties, including collecting taxes, auditing state agency spending, and administering the state’s new $1 billion school voucher program.

Report details ‘cascading failures’ at Camp Mystic

One year after devastating floods in the Texas Hill Country claimed 139 lives, including 25 campers and three staff members at Camp Mystic, a report commissioned by state lawmakers describes a ‘cascade of failures’ at the camp on July 4 of last year.

The report was prepared by investigators Casey Garrett and Michael Massengale, a former appeals court judge. Massengale said there was no written evacuation plan, no training for camp staff to prepare for an evacuation, and no practice drills, according to the Texas Standard.

“There were warnings, including early flood alerts leading up to the flood, that should have put the leaders of Camp Mystic on alert to be watchful and prepared,” Massengale said. The only member of senior leadership who awakened was Dick Eastland, the main leader and patriarch of the family-owned camp. He died during the flood while trying to evacuate a cabin of girls.

The camp did not open this summer, and its owners recently filed for bankruptcy.

GOP to hold first national midterm convention in Dallas

Calling it a “rally like none other,” Trump announced the Republican Party plans to hold its first national midterm convention in Dallas in hopes of energizing voters ahead of the November general election, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Organizers said the event will blend elements of a traditional political convention with a Trump-centered program. Questions remain about the details, but a date and place have been set; Sept. 9-10 inside the American Airlines Center.

“We’re very excited about Dallas. We’re excited to work with the people in Dallas. It’s going to be a phenomenal event,” Joe Gruters, Republican National Committee chairman, said.

Boaters urged to ‘Clean, Drain and Dry’

Texans are taking to the water in droves, as they do every summer. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is urging boaters, paddlers and anglers to do their part to protect the state’s lakes from aquatic invasive species.

“While we want everyone to have a great time, we also want to avoid giving harmful invasive species free rides to new lakes,” said Brian Van Zee of TPWD. The best way to do that, he added, is to take a few minutes to clean, drain and dry boats after every lake visit.

State law requires boaters to do so and to drain all onboard receptacles, such as bait buckets.

Two of the biggest threats to Texas lakes are zebra mussels and giant salvinia, both of which continue to spread to new areas.

Gary Borders is a veteran award-winning Texas journalist. He published a number of community newspapers in Texas during a 30-year span, including in Longview, Fort Stockton, Nacogdoches, Lufkin and Cedar Park. Email gborders@texaspress.com.