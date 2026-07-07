My wife’s airline ticket vanished, then Hawaiian Airlines charged me an extra $575

Illustration by Dustin Elliott

James Phillips books two tickets through the Hawaiian Airlines app for himself and his wife. But when they arrive at the airport, the airline says his wife’s confirmed, paid-for ticket has been voided. To get her on a flight, he has to pay an extra $575. Can he get his money back for an error he didn’t cause?

Q: I booked two first-class, round-trip tickets through the Hawaiian Airlines app for my wife, Linda, and me to travel from Honolulu to Haneda. I received written confirmations for both tickets almost immediately. Both were purchased, one after the other, using the same credit card.

When we arrived at the Honolulu airport, an agent told me that I had a ticket, but my wife’s had been voided.

No one could tell us why. Her seat had already been sold to someone else. The agent told us that to get my wife on a later flight, I would have to buy her a completely new ticket. The new ticket cost $575 more than the original I had already paid for. I was assured at the airport that I could contact the customer relations department for a refund.

Hawaiian Airlines first insinuated that my credit card was declined. I have spoken at length with my credit card issuer, and it is adamant that it did not decline the charge for my wife’s ticket. (Why would it decline one ticket and not the other, purchased on the same card at the same time?)

Then, Hawaiian tried to deflect blame to a third-party booking channel, even though I booked directly on its app and had the confirmation to prove it. In another email, a representative admitted our tickets were being treated as a Hawaiian Airlines direct booking.

Since neither I nor Chase took any action to void my wife’s ticket, the fault lies with Hawaiian. The airline should not be able to take advantage of its own mistake, hold me hostage in Honolulu, and force me to pay an additional $575. I only want reimbursement for the extra amount I was required to pay. Can you help? — James Phillips, Kailua Kona, Hawaii

A: Hawaiian Airlines should have honored your wife’s confirmed ticket. Full stop.

When an airline’s system suffers a ticketing error — which this obviously was — it should have two immediate priorities. First, alert the passenger. Second, fix the problem at no cost to the customer.

What an airline should not do is void a confirmed reservation without notice, sell the seat to someone else, and then charge you a premium to get her on another flight.

The airline’s response to you was even worse. Blaming a nonexistent “third party” or, even more absurdly, your credit card, was a classic runaround.

You did exactly what I always recommend: You kept a meticulous paper trail. Your documentation was flawless. When a company gives you a nonsensical answer, you must continue to push for a logical one in writing — which you did.

When front-line customer service fails, the next step is to appeal to the executives. I publish the executive contacts for Hawaiian Airlines and many other companies on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org.

Based on the correspondence you shared, it looked as if Hawaiian Airlines was doubling down on its mistake. So we took a two-pronged approach. My advocacy team and I decided to contact the airline on your behalf. We presented your clear documentation and asked for a review. You also filed a complaint with the Department of Transportation.

That worked. I heard back from a senior resolution coordinator at Hawaiian Airlines, who apologized and admitted that the previous agent’s responses “did not provide a fair resolution,” adding that the agent was “coached regarding this case.”

Hawaiian Airlines admitted that its system canceled Linda’s ticket by mistake. It refunded the entire fare difference and issued both you and your wife each a $250 travel voucher.

This is a textbook case of why you should never accept a company’s first “no,” especially when it defies logic.

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers solve their problems. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help by contacting him on his site.

© 2026 Christopher Elliott.